As Democrats prepare to take over in Washington, D.C., in January, it took them all of five minutes or so to toss their "affordability" campaign promises to the winds. But one Democrat is making good on his campaign promise, even though it is bound to make his city less safe. But those who are getting the short end of that promise, namely law enforcement, are being offered opportunities in what could be much greener pastures.

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NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani is disbanding the NYPD's Strategic Response Group and handing protest response to a civilian unit with no weapons and no arrest powers. That's not reform. It's retreat. In Florida, we back the men and women who keep us safe. 🇺🇸 — Evan Power (@EvanPower) November 17, 2026

Recently, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and City Councilman Chi Osse, D-Brooklyn, announced the dismantling of the Strategic Response Group (SRG). The group was created specifically to deal with counterterrorism and respond to major crimes and protests throughout the city. The department's counterterrorism responsibilities will shift to its Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau, while protest response will involve a new civilian-led Community Dialogue and De-Escalation Division (CDDD), along with specialized NYPD teams. The civilian personnel will be unarmed and have no powers of arrest.

But former Florida Attorney General, now Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL), may just have an offer for those affected SRG officers that they can't refuse. In a post on X, Moody stated:

"Florida is always looking for well-qualified new officers. The Sunshine State welcomes members of the NYPD Strategic Response Group to join our mission of protecting Florida communities."

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez echoed Moody's invitation to NYPD officers, saying:

"In Florida, it’s always our priority to back the brave men and women that wear the badge. Miami-Dade [Sheriff’s Office] is the best in the country. NYPD’s finest: We’re hiring."

Any officers who decide to trade in New York's blue state policies for warm weather and a bit more appreciation would join the roughly 376,000 New Yorkers who have escaped New York between 2019 and 2023. Florida has put out the welcome mat for New York police officers before. After Mamdani won the mayoral election in 2025, Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood, who hails from Philadelphia, went so far as to rent advertising space in Times Square, where he invited officers to relocate to Daytona Beach. One billboard read, "Dear NYPD, Sunny Florida is waiting. Serve a community that appreciates you."

Florida Extends Open Arms to NYPD Officers After Mamdani Dissolves Elite Unit in Favor of Unarmed Dialogue Specialists https://t.co/9YVCuJOZEg — Heyrobo 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@RobHoey) November 18, 2026

In true Democratic Socialist fashion, Zohran Mamdani has made no secret of his disdain for law enforcement. During the mayoral campaign, he was called out for several of his past statements regarding law enforcement. He was a supporter of the 2020 "defund the police" movement and also posted on social media, including posts such as: “We don’t need an investigation to know that the NYPD is racist, anti-queer & a major threat to public safety. What we need is to #DefundTheNYPD," and, referring to budget negotiations, posited this gem: “There is no negotiating with an institution this wicked & corrupt. Defund it. Dismantle it. End the cycle of violence.” He soon found out that it's hard to get elected when the cops know how you feel about them, and attempted to walk back a few of those statements.

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Sheriff Chitwood may have laid out a simple but maybe the best argument to tempt those New Yorkers when he told an Orlando television station, "You're going to get support here, and you're going to have a tremendous quality of life."

Florida is always looking for well-qualified new officers. The Sunshine State welcomes members of the NYPD Strategic Response Group to join our mission of protecting Florida communities! — Senator Ashley Moody (@SenAshleyMoody) November 16, 2026

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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