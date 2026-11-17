After the drubbing, the Republican Party took on Election Night, there are lots of theories about what should happen next. The main question should be: how do the party and the MAGA movement move on in a post-Trump era? Lots of people have lots of ideas. But there is one group of people that should be front and center in the moving-forward process, and that is young people.

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This is the group we should be polling first to determine what they want to flip back to us. — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) November 5, 2026

In response to that Election Night drubbing, Young America's Foundation (YAF), a conservative organization aimed at young people, has begun a $10 million nationwide campaign that will focus on at least 30 Democratic bastions in an effort to fight the nation's young people being increasingly enamored with socialism.

The group, led by former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, announced the "Freedom Not Socialism" campaign, which will feature appearances at schools and communities by possible 2028 GOP presidential contenders like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Walker is quite possibly working off a comment once made by the late Rush Limbaugh, who explained that "The mistake the GOP made in 1994 is that they stopped teaching after they won." Now, with the teaching assignment at an even higher bar, Walker stated: "Our mission is to explain to people that their high cost of living is due to big government."

The group recently held its first event in Santa Barbara, California. One of YAF's most powerful weapons is Rep.-elect Michael Alfonso (WI-7), who, at the age of 26, will be the youngest member of Congress when he is sworn in in January. Alfonso's grandparents escaped Cuba, and he states the obvious.

"The American education system has failed us. Young Americans do not know the truth about communist Cuba, communist Russia and communist Venezuela. All it takes is a simple look at these countries to realize how prosperous they were before communism came, and then what happened to them after. If we started teaching kids real history in the schools, maybe we wouldn't have so many people that come out hating this nation."

President of the @RutgersGOP Andrew Joseph explains how @POTUS and the @GOP can win back Young Conservatives. https://t.co/4ry2CcfMVo — Defender of the Republic 🇺🇸 (@realdefender45) November 17, 2026

Walker added:

"Young Americans are going to be the majority of voters in 2028, and they are increasingly being sold the promises of socialism without understanding the devastating consequences that follow... Freedom, not socialism, is about informing people of those ideas."

While Republicans are in the review and reflection stage, they might do well with history repeating itself. Shortly after Barack Obama was elected president in November of 2008, the Tea Party movement began. While a "Tea Party 2.0" movement might not necessarily be the answer, the idea and the passion behind it could be. Young people could be the impetus behind the response to Democratic policies being proposed in the next two years and lead the charge for Republicans in 2028. Maybe it doesn't make a huge dent in the higher education indoctrination industrial complex, but if the hard work starts now, opposition to it could be too big to ignore.

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For the Republican Party, now is the time to organize. YAF expects to expand the campaign throughout 2027, and potential participants include Daniel Di Martino, who fled socialism in Venezuela, and Yeonmi Park, who defected from communist North Korea.

Young America’s Foundation (YAF) is announcing plans to launch a new initiative aimed at warning young Americans of the dangers of socialism. The program, called “Freedom Not Socialism,” will bring conservative voices to high schools and colleges in dozens of cities nationwide over the next two years, YAF President and former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker told Townhall. READ MORE HERE: ⬇️ https://t.co/weFZ1wVBdx — YAF (@yaf) November 10, 2026

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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