New America First Org Taking the First Step to Rehab the Republican Party — Recruiting Fresh Blood

Republicans and conservatives are still reeling from their Election Night pounding. So far, we have felt sorry for ourselves, pointed fingers, and played the blame game. Now that we have gotten all of that out of our systems, it's time to move forward boldly and fix what went wrong. Fortunately, we have a lot of good people with good ideas floating around. But starting with an idea that is not new might be a good place to start.

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POLITICO: “American Ascent promises to recruit and elect a new generation of young ‘America First’ candidates.” Ending American Decline. Leading America’s Ascent. https://t.co/kI9K5yJf57 — American Ascent (@AmAscent_) November 9, 2026

According to a Daily Caller exclusive, a group called "American Ascent" is ready to take on the Washington, D.C. swamp that doubles as an old folks' home. The idea is simple: out with the old and in with the new. The 501(c)(4) launched on Monday, and the goal is to recruit, train, and support young America First candidates to replace older incumbents in the run-up to 2028.

Ryan Neuhaus is the president of American Ascent and says the organization has several goals. Backing anti-war candidates who will put U.S. interests before foreign interests and recognize the struggles that young people are facing, such as the cost of living and buying their first home. Ultimately, the goal of American Ascent is to "defend the American way of life. He stated:

“For too long, the Republican Party has relied on rerunning candidates over and over again. The American people told us pretty clearly that they want to see younger, more energetic politicians leading in America, representing them. They want to feel closely connected to them, and American Ascent is going to accomplish that.”

Neuhaus added that elderly lawmakers "ignore the concerns of young Americans while passing legislation that hurts them." In its bid to recruit fresh blood and fresh ideas, American Ascent will “scout out those who have the potential to lead” and place them in a leadership program called "Fellowship for American Ascent." The goal is to create relationships between voters and candidates who are “young, capable and competent.”

Conservative Group Aims to Recruit Younger GOP Candidates American Ascent, backed by $12 million in initial funding, aims to prepare a new generation of America First candidates for the 2028 elections. Read: https://t.co/RvLBwxeGoJ https://t.co/yZP1X5kCUC — Real Truth Media (@RealTruth) November 9, 2026

The organization is partnering with several other groups, including supporters of Vice President JD Vance, Turning Point Action, the Claremont Institute, and Oversight Project. Young people turned away from the Republican Party in a big way in 2026. Nationally, 66 percent of voters aged 18-29 voted for a Democrat. Young men aged 18-29, a group that supported President Trump in 2024, swung a whopping 40 points leftward, voting for Democrats over Republicans, 62-36 percent.

Several Democrat dinosaurs were defeated by their younger opponents in primaries over the summer, including 71-year-old Rep. Shri Thanedar (MI-13) and Rep. Diana DeGette (CO-1). But American Ascent's sights are set on people like Alabama GOP Reps. Robert Aderholt (AL-4), 61, and Mike Rogers (AL-3), 68, and maybe the most egregious example, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who, at 93, filed a statement of candidacy for the 2028 election back in 2022, which would put him at 101 years old at the end of a possible next term.

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All Republicans and conservatives should be working on solutions to fixing what went wrong on Election Night right now. People who need to be shown the door is a good place to start.

Ending American Decline. Leading America's Ascent. https://t.co/4nkpeQSUqG — American Ascent (@AmAscent_) November 9, 2026

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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