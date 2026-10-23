'Big City Virtue Signaling': Ballots in 12 Languages in Chicago Raise Eyebrows for Illinois GOP

One of the beauties of America is that we make sure all Americans are able to vote. From the largest cities to remote Alaskan villages, the ability to cast that vote is sacred and must be protected. But there are also places in America, especially where Democrats are in charge, where their history of elections and voting is...well...questionable. It might be safe to say that Chicago is one of those places.

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When will make it mandatory to English would be the only language used on Ballots or everything else.? Chicago have 12 languages on the Ballots???? — Joel Benkowitz (@JBenkowitz15043) October 23, 2026

With the midterm election just around the corner, Republicans in Illinois are growing concerned that voters in Chicago can cast ballots in 12 different languages. Bob Grogan is the Illinois Republican Party Chairman. He says the surplus of ballot languages, such as Tagalog, Gujarati, and Urdu, creates problems for election judges and observers of both parties, whose job is to make sure that all voters receive accurate ballots. Grogan also questioned the need for ballots printed in that many languages, as many immigrants speak English, as well as their first native languages. Grogan stated, "It's a solution in search of a problem. It's big city virtue signaling."

Section 203 of the U.S. Voting Rights Act mandates that the Board of Elections in jurisdictions meeting certain thresholds for populations with limited English proficiency make voting materials and ballots available in the applicable languages. Ballots are available in certain areas in Spanish, Chinese, and Hindi; however, the Board of Elections includes other languages to "maintain uniformity with the languages used by the Cook County Clerk's office under a county ordinance, so that all voters throughout Cook County are afforded equal voting opportunities."

But as with anything having to do with elections in the Chicago area, Bob Grogan is skeptical. As the former DuPage County Auditor, where there is a sizable Indian population, Grogan stated he has "a fair number of Gujarati friends ... and everyone in their family speaks English." He added that, "Gujarati — it's from India, and English is an official language in India." There is also the problem of touch-screen machines being used, but no consistency in the number of languages being offered in different parts of the Chicago area.

If learning English part of the naturalization process, why is Chicago and other places ordering ballots in multi languages? — I. P. Rainwater (@PaulB0839237723) October 23, 2026

The Democrat Party's election record in Chicago is infamous, but if there is any thought of, shall we say, untoward activity by Democrats, they may have, in a way, shot themselves in the foot if election judges and observers are not able to examine ballots in languages they don't understand. There are other places where multi-language ballots are used. RedState's resident Alaskan Ward Clark described ballot "assistant materials" available for the many remote Native villages there. He added that, for many of those voters, English is also a second language, and it is "to make sure people understand the issues." However, official ballots are in English. And where does assimilation for legal immigrants who are able to vote enter the picture?

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Is confusion and a struggle to read the ballot a new avenue of cheating in the Windy City? It's anybody's guess. But we wouldn't be guessing if Democrats didn't have the track record they do.

All ballots need to be in English only. No interpreter should be allowed because they tell those who can’t speak English who to vote for. It’s been shown. — Dakota M.D. 🇺🇸💥 (@DakotaMD14) October 23, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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