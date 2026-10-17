Don Lemon Still Does Not Understand Why He Got Fired. Now He Is Pondering a Presidential Run.

There's something you can depend on with our legacy media friends and their leftist comrades in arms. When they grab on to a notion, they have a difficult time letting it go, no matter how debunked or nonsensical that notion might be.

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One of those hard-to-quit notions is that they are heroes and warriors for democracy and the truth. Don Lemon ascribes to that way of thinking; he used to work at CNN as a news anchor ... until April 2023.

What changed? Paramount was in the process of taking over Warner Brothers Discovery, CNN's parent company, and released from their employment alleged journalists like Lemon and others.

The same thing applies to the leftist newsmen/activists who call themselves comedians, like former CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert

Remember when activist Don Lemon was arrested for pretending to be a journalist during a protest march through a Minnesota church during a service? Likewise, he lost at least one battle of facts against Vivek Ramaswamy while on air.

Lemon, though, has shown that in the intervening years, he still does not understand why he no longer works for a news organization — and might even be pondering a run for high political office.

In a post shared with his followers on Oct. 7 on Facebook, Don Lemon described the event he took part in, while including a crucial clip: "I visited Harvard Kennedy School with C-SPAN to discuss my arrest, CNN’s shift to the right and Trump’s impact on the press."

Another clip from the town hall is making the rounds on social media this weekend:

Don Lemon describes the motives behind his firing from CNN, citing the network's intentional shift to the right and their appeasement of President Trump and the MAGA movement https://t.co/fbajO3JsS3 — Harvard Kennedy School (@Kennedy_School) October 17, 2026

Feel free to watch that clip and the one in his social media post in full, but reviewing just part of his statements focused on his firing is worth doing, I think.

"The biggest stockholder in Warner Brothers Discovery went on CNBC before they purchased it, and said that CNN needed to be more like Fox [News]...[A]nd I knew that they wanted to get rid of me when, before they took over because, you know, I know people," he told the moderator.

But he wasn't close to being done, moving on to what was happening behind closed doors.

"Internally, what they were saying to us was they wanted to make room for MAGA because Donald Trump was a huge figure, and they thought by moving to the Right, they would get conservative viewers," he continued.

"It never works unless you're going to become Fox [News], and you're going to say in legal documents that you're 'entertainment.' You should not be seen as a legitimate news organization," he added.

Also in that Facebook post video linked above is this remarkably tone-deaf sentence by Lemon: "If you continually carry water for one ideological [position], either Left or Right, that's the only way it's going to work, [to call it entertainment and not news]."

This is something you have probably heard of before that the Left loves to use in convincing people of its rightness (no pun intended) — cognitive dissonance. No, Don, that is not what qualifies a news network as something other than a news network. And that is not why you were fired from CNN.

You're a paid player, and playing for just one team on the field. The difference is that you pretend that you are unbiased - when you're the exact opposite.

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Maybe part of Lemon's motivation for giving the Harvard talk in the weeks before the midterm election is building a national presence for a future presidential run, something at which he recently hinted.

Lemon, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump who started his own show after being fired by CNN in 2023, recently said there is a “65, 70%” chance he’ll launch a White House bid. Lemon, who has no political experience, has said he would make a better president than Trump and talked up his appeal to voters.

Oh, this is rich.

Lemon suggested earlier this year he didn’t have political ambitions but said people had been asking him to do so, and therefore, he was thinking about it. “I actually think I would be a really good president of the United States,” Lemon said on the “Can’t be Censored” podcast. “For the people to want me. What it would take is if I ran a political campaign, a presidential campaign, I would like to run it, and I don’t know if this is realistic or not, without having to beg for money. I would like it to be a voter-citizen-driven campaign for as much as it can be,” he continued. “Maybe at some point I might have to take a donation. I would rather not do that.”

And it is something which has Lemon's former coworkers at CNN scratching their heads in disbelief, according to the New York Post's reporting:

“Don does very much want to have influence and feel his contributions matter. Would seem other ways make more sense because running is merely raising money, which is f—ing miserable, and you can’t get anywhere,” Lemon’s former colleague said. “I think political office is probably appealing to him. I think a presidential run is obviously not serious, but he could engage in it as a way to launchpad into another office,” they continued.

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Another thought it was something people should take seriously, since Lemon is still "relevant":

[The staffer] said Lemon has done a good job of remaining “relevant” since being fired. “It’s the most open nomination process in 30+ years for the Dems, I think you gotta take it seriously,” the second staffer told Fox News Digital.

My colleague Andrew Malcolm asked a great question in his recent column, entitled "What If We Let Democrats Win Next Month?" His answers are thoughtful and surprising, but I enjoyed this one a great deal:

Media would gobble it all up, free of context. And that would help hide the absence of any positive Democrat actions on their top midterm issue, “affordability.” Whatever that is.

My answer is that we might look forward to a 2028 presidential run by Don Lemon, and if that isn't considered 'comedy,' I don't know what is, readers.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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