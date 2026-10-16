More 'Suspicious Substance' Envelopes Arrive at Congressional Offices Across US

There is an update Friday on the breaking story we wrote on Thursday afternoon about a series of letters containing what federal law enforcement authorities called a "suspicious substance" being sent to politicians' offices across the country and in D.C.

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My colleague Nick Arama wrote:

According to the FBI, they are now investigating letters "containing suspicious substances that were mailed nationwide, including to some congressional offices on Capitol Hill. “The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating a series of suspicious mailings sent to various addresses nationwide, including Secretary of State offices and their related election offices. Some of the letters contained an unknown substance and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to respond to each incident. We are also working with our partners to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the letters. This FBI will continue to safeguard the public and secure elections for American citizens.”

Arama also wrote:

A Senate email said that law enforcement officials were "working to intercept any additional letters before they are delivered; however, it is possible that some letters may reach their destinations." The Ohio Secretary of State said it was one of the intended recipients, but the letter was stopped by the U.S. Postal Service. ... According to NBC, Louisiana also got one.

The letters' arrival spawned, in some cases, the total evacuation of the office buildings.

The latter step happened in Phoenix. In one update Thursday evening, shared in Arama's piece, local media reported that Arizona's State Capitol was also targeted, with the letter sent there being opened by a clerk in AZ Sec. of State Adrian Fontes' (D) office.

Now, there are details on more letters being received on Friday at the local offices of two congressmen.

Democrat Rep. Ritchie Torres (NY-15), whose district is in the Bronx, said in a statement that the "FDNY tested the substance and determined that it was non-hazardous."

He shared in an X post:

Earlier today, my Congressional Office received an envelope containing a suspicious substance. My team immediately notified the FBI, NYPD, and FDNY, all of which responded promptly. The FDNY tested the substance and determined that it was non-hazardous. We have since turned over the envelope to the FBI, and an investigation is ongoing. We are living in a time when threats against elected officials and their staff have become the new normal. Although my team is understandably shaken by the incident, we will not be deterred from serving the people of NY-15 in the Bronx. — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) October 16, 2026

Earlier today, my Congressional Office received an envelope containing a suspicious substance. My team immediately notified the FBI, NYPD, and FDNY, all of which responded promptly. The FDNY tested the substance and determined that it was non-hazardous. We have since turned over the envelope to the FBI, and an investigation is ongoing. We are living in a time when threats against elected officials and their staff have become the new normal. Although my team is understandably shaken by the incident, we will not be deterred from serving the people of NY-15 in the Bronx.

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Rep. Maxwell Frost (FL-10), who represents Orlando and serves as the co-chair of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, also released a statement on a similar package at his Orlando office:

Statement from Congressman Maxwell Frost on the suspicious package received at his Orlando office: https://t.co/zRhJLQTmUP — Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@RepMaxwellFrost) October 16, 2026

"Today, my office received a suspicious package matching those reported by other offices across the country. As a precaution, our offices have been evacuated. U.S. Capitol Police and the Orlando Police Department have been notified, and the appropriate authorities are responding," he said.

"My staff and I are safe. We are taking this situation seriously and cooperating fully with law enforcement as they assess the situation. I will provide additional updates as more information becomes available," he added.

This story continues to develop, and RedState will share more updates as events warrant.

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