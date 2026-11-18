Asif Merchant is a Pakistani national who has been convicted of working as an agent of Iran and attempting to arrange political assassinations in the United States. He reportedly intended to hire hit men to target Trump and other American political figures, but the "hit men" ended up being FBI agents. Now Merchant, convicted and sentenced, is looking at a long stretch in an American prison.

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That's good news.

Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Asif Merchant was sentenced by United States District Judge Eric R. Komitee to 330 months in prison for attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries and murder for hire. Merchant, a Pakistani national, is a trained operative of the Iranian government’s global terrorist force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Merchant was convicted by a federal jury in March 2026 of traveling to the United States to arrange for political assassinations on American soil. Todd Blanche, United States Attorney General; Joseph Nocella, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York; M. Scott Proctor, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security; and James C. Barnacle, Assistant Director in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York Field Office, announced the sentence. “An Iranian agent who came to the United States to coordinate an assassination attempt against President Trump has been justly sentenced for his criminal conduct,” stated Attorney General Blanche. “The Department of Justice will not tolerate foreign terrorist plots against our leaders and will not stop until those responsible are held accountable.”

That would seem to be a done deal in this case. Now that Merchant was sentenced to 330 months; that's 27 1/2 years. That seems, if anything, a tad light for the crimes he was convicted of, namely, trying to arrange for the political assassinations of American officials. Fortunately, Merchant doesn't seem to have been too smart about this; he appears the very definition of a useful idiot.

He's not likely to have a great time in an American jail, either. That's fine; perhaps his case will serve as an example for other would-be goblins.

“Today’s sentence ensures that Asif Merchant never again has the opportunity to plan an evil attack on America,” stated United States Attorney Nocella. “Iran, its proxies, and its terrorist assets near and far should recognize this case as an example of U.S. law enforcement’s strength. If you plan an attack on our democracy, on our elected officials, on our people, we will stop you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.” “The IRGC sent Merchant to avenge the strike on their terrorist commander, Qasem Soleimani,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security Proctor. “Thanks to exceptional investigative and prosecutorial work by our federal law enforcement professionals, the plot failed. The stiff sentence Merchant has now received should stand as a stark warning — if you come to America on behalf of a foreign power to commit terrorist acts, we will find you and lock you away.

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Frankly, for a crime of this nature, many of us would have preferred the sentence be a little more, well, final. But it's still a good long time. The unsettling part here is this: Merchant was, according to M. Scott Proctor, sent to the U.S. by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). It's a certainty that Merchant isn't the only operative the IRGC has sent to the United States. And with four years of the Biden administration's wide-open border policies, one wonders how many others may have slipped through — some likely smarter and better trained than Asif Merchant.

This won't be the last such attempt. You can bet on that.

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