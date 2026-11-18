Of all the things in American energy policy, there are few as nonsensical as the ethanol mandate, which requires renewable fuels to be incorporated into the nation's fuel supply. That's commonly accomplished by blending corn-based ethanol into gasoline at 10 or 15 percent, although blends containing up to 85 percent ethanol are available for vehicles designed to use them.

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There are a number of problems with this. The ethanol mandate has a modest effect on gasoline prices at the pump. Ethanol also has lower energy density than gasoline, which can reduce the gas mileage of a vehicle; the 85 percent blends (E85) even more so. My one experiment with E85 was in a 1999 Ford pickup I owned some years ago that was E85 capable; with E10 gasoline it got 18-19 miles per gallon, but with E85, that figure was around 10 mpg. E85 was, then, a dollar a gallon cheaper than E10 — but its mileage was so bad that it ended up costing more.

Turning tortillas and cornbread into fuel just doesn't make a lot of sense, although it sure seems to prop up the price of corn.

Now, presumably starting when the 120th Congress is seated in January, Democrats are making a lot of noise about going after "corporate greed," meaning "any business practice we don't like." But oddly, there's no mention of them even examining the ethanol mandate. Why? They've already produced a massive dossier, and as far as we know, the ethanol mandate isn't a discussion point.

Senior congressional Democrats have been studying a 181-page dossier that identifies hundreds of executives and companies for them to investigate after they take control of the House and Senate next year. The document, drafted by the think tank Groundwork Collaborative and reviewed by The Washington Sun, argues that the party should respond to the results of the election by aggressively probing large corporations, including the biggest tech giants, artificial intelligence labs, natural gas firms, private prisons and nursing home operators, among dozens of others.

Now, there is a political angle, and it's not a new one. Congressmen and senators from agricultural states grow maladjusted when the ethanol issue is brought up, as the mandate keeps the price of corn higher than it might be otherwise. But the Democrat Party is less and less prevalent in the agricultural states (despite the 2026 sweeps) as a broad trend. It is becoming more of an urban party, and that will only continue.

So, if it's corporate practices Democrats are shouting about, why not shout just a little about the ethanol mandate and the subsidies given to the ethanol industry? Democrats love to shout in unchecked rage about tax credits given to fossil-fuel companies, but they maintain a distinct silence when ethanol subsidies are brought up.

Ethanol in gasoline, granted, isn't one of the largest issues of the day, but it is a contentious one, as it's a mandate, not an option. And that's the real problem; the government is forcing, to a degree, the conversion of a food crop into fuel. It's the mandate that rankles; if the oil companies choose to produce E10 or E15, fine; if people want to buy it, also fine.

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But Democrats, despite their laundry list of corporate actions and adventures they intend to investigate, even as most of them know nothing about running a business, won't be looking at this issue.

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