New Desert Shield & Desert Storm Memorial Joins National Mall

As a Desert Storm veteran who is married to another Desert Storm veteran (that is, in fact, where we got to know one another) I have to say, I think this is pretty cool and a bit overdue; 35 years after the first major American ground operation in the Middle East, the National Mall is now home to the Desert Shield and Desert Storm Memorial.

Advertisement

Better late than never.

The Department of the Interior and the National Park Service welcome the Desert Shield and Desert Storm Memorial to the National Park System. Located on the National Mall near the Lincoln Memorial and Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the memorial honors the Americans who served during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm and remembers those who lost their lives. The memorial commemorates the service of American service members and the international coalition that worked together to liberate Kuwait from Iraqi forces in 1991. More than 35 years after the start of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, the memorial provides a permanent place on the National Mall to honor those who served and reflect on their service and sacrifice. “The Desert Shield and Desert Storm Memorial honors the courage of the Americans who answered our nation’s call, the sacrifice of those who never returned home and the families who supported them,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “Here on the National Mall, their service will be remembered with the gratitude and respect it deserves, and their legacy will endure for generations.”

There were 147 Americans killed in action (KIA) in Desert Storm, with another 151 non-hostile deaths. As a medical unit, we saw some of those casualties first-hand; combat casualties are never pretty. It's something that sticks with one, and it's great to see these fallen heroes get the recognition they deserve.

The Department of the Interior, on its official X account, posted some photos.

On Saturday, the Desert Shield and Desert Storm Memorial opens in Washington, D.C., honoring the courage and sacrifice of American servicemembers who answered the call to defend freedom and helped liberate Kuwait. Their service will never be forgotten. https://t.co/j5miB7VOPp — U.S. Department of the Interior (@Interior) October 23, 2026

The images show what appears to be either a Navy F/A-18 fighter escorted by two F-117 stealth fighters, the face of the memorial with the inscription describing it, a sculpture of several soldiers, one wielding an M-16 rifle, and the head of an eagle.

Everyone who has ever served in a combat zone is marked by the experience, even if they are, as the old saying goes, Rear Echelon Military Folks. I was once, and only once, close enough to any trouble to hear machine gun fire and tank cannons, and I'm perfectly OK with that. But our unit, a medical clearing company, sure saw a lot of the aftermath of battle, including Americans and our allies, Iraqi soldiers, and innocent civilians caught in between. That wasn't a lot of fun, but there was a job to do, and we did it.

Advertisement

America has a long tradition of honoring our fallen warriors. This is but another example of a fine old tradition, and it's one that sooner or later I'm going to have to go see for myself.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.