New: West Bank Checkpoints to Close on 10/7 Anniversary

This coming week marks the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023 atrocity, when Hamas members invaded southern Israel and committed horrors that decorum prevents us from describing here. Anniversaries often seem to look like opportunities to the kinds of goblins who committed the October 7 attacks. In anticipation of this possibility, as the United States Embassy in Jerusalem warns us, several West Bank checkpoints will be closed on October 5 and October 7.

Advertisement

Israel: U.S. Embassy Jerusalem has been informed that checkpoints will be closed October 5, 2026 and October 7, 2026, across the entire West Bank region. This means that there is no regular entry into Israel except for strictly medical and humanitarian reasons. More information will be shared if there are any significant changes to this policy. This is provided for your information as you make your own security plans. More at: https://t.co/HUv5p4hwP9 — TravelGov (@TravelGov) October 4, 2026

The post states:

Israel: U.S. Embassy Jerusalem has been informed that checkpoints will be closed October 5, 2026 and October 7, 2026, across the entire West Bank region. This means that there is no regular entry into Israel except for strictly medical and humanitarian reasons. More information will be shared if there are any significant changes to this policy. This is provided for your information as you make your own security plans.

There is also an official security alert from the embassy, which you can view here. That release states in part:

U.S. Embassy Jerusalem has been informed that checkpoints will be closed October 5, 2026 and October 7, 2026, across the entire West Bank region. This means that there is no regular entry into Israel except for strictly medical and humanitarian reasons. Jerusalem ID holders can still commute and travel freely. However, Arbel permit holders cannot cross checkpoints. Exceptions can be considered only for medical and humanitarian reasons. More information will be shared if there are any significant changes to this policy. This is provided for your information as you make your own security plans.

There's no reason given why October 6 is not included, which is a tad curious.

This closure comes off a previous closure of these checkpoints that began on September 27 and lasted through Saturday, October 3. Again, any entry into Israel was limited to medical and humanitarian issues.

There's no indication of any serious, known threat in either of these closures, not that there would be, nor should there be; but the closures were doubtless prompted by something. The closures were reportedly ordered by Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, based on recommendations from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Katz's order reportedly also applies to checkpoints on the Gaza Strip, again on October 5 and October 7.

Israel is clearly playing it very cautiously on this deadly anniversary. The other aspect of this anniversary is that Israel has been hunting down and un-aliving anyone who took part in the October 7 atrocities, like one would hunt down any mad dog, and they have made substantial progress to that end; note that these goblins, once identified, aren't being taken into custody or dragged before a judge; instead, they are being disassembled and scattered over wide areas by the suitable application of Israeli high explosives, and if you're an IDF member (or any Israeli) that has to be satisfying indeed.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.