Democrats have long painted Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as one of the Trump era's supervillains, presumably because he had the gall to think for himself and not toe the Democrat Party line.

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And now, in a possible foreshadowing of who they'll have in their crosshairs when they take control of Congress in January, they are blaming Kennedy for something that's taking place across the globe.

On Tuesday, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) officially stripped the United States of its measles-elimination status, a designation the U.S. has apparently held since 2000. That designation is given when measles is no longer spreading continuously within a country, but does not mean that there aren't any measles cases there.

Democrats, of course, wasted no time pointing the finger directly at Kennedy.

In a statement released Monday, the Democratic Doctors Caucus declared:

As members of the Democratic Doctors Caucus, we are acutely aware and deeply alarmed that this decision is directly linked to the doubt and misinformation that HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has spread surrounding vaccines.

Democrat Rep. Kim Schrier (WA), a pediatrician, decided to go even further and accuse Kennedy of spreading misinformation that frightened parents and blaming him for recent measles-related deaths.

The U.S. just lost its measles elimination status. Measles is on the rise because of RFK Jr.’s misinformation campaign, which has scared parents and botched the measles outbreak response. Now, the nation that has always led the world in medicine is reversing course. As a pediatrician, I will continue to lay every death from a vaccine-preventable disease at RFK Jr.’s feet. RFK Jr. must resign now or be prepared to face oversight and accountability from Congressional Democrats. Children’s lives are on the line. https://t.co/I4LcfjDZ4t — Rep. Kim Schrier, M.D. (@RepKimSchrier) November 14, 2026

Cool, cool, cool. But there's just one thing – several other countries lost their elimination status way before the U.S. did, with Canada losing its in November 2025 and the U.K. being stripped of it in early 2026 (along with Spain, Austria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan).

Is Kennedy responsible for all that, too?

Interestingly enough, the transmission chain behind PAHO’s decision began in January 2025, before Kennedy took office.

And there's yet another inconvenient truth for Democrats. A Johns Hopkins study published in 2025 found that measles vaccination rates had declined in 78 percent of the more than 2,000 U.S. counties examined, comparing pre-pandemic levels with data from 2022 through 2024. According to the CDC, nationwide MMR vaccination coverage among kindergartners had already fallen from 95.2 percent in 2019–2020 to 92.7 percent in 2023–2024.

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In other words, the decline was well underway long before Kennedy ever set a foot in HHS headquarters.

But of course, the facts don't matter to Democrats. They see a grand opportunity before them to scare Americans while also punishing one of their sheep for leaving the flock.

This effort to pin blame on the Trump administration for a worldwide public health problem is a mere taste of what's to come in 2027.

Editor's Note: This article was updated post-publication for clarity.

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