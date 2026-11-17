For a long time now, we conservatives have been flagging the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as basically being a left-wing attack machine that attracts deep-pocketed donors by falsely slapping the "hate group" label on organizations it doesn't like.

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(And, it should be noted, there is ample evidence that the SPLC is itself a hate group.)

Now, a former SPLC insider is revealing what happened behind closed doors – and he basically confirms every bad thing you ever thought about the organization.

According to a Tuesday report from The Daily Signal, a former director of the SPLC's Intelligence Project told FBI investigators that the group underwent what he described as a "long-term coup" by far-left activists who pushed out Christians and conservatives.

And that's not all. He also raised serious questions about how the SPLC decides which groups should be on its notorious "hate map" and which ones get a pass.

The man's allegations were found in federal court documents filed November 2 by attorneys representing former SPLC Intelligence Project director Heidi Beirich, who is currently facing federal fraud and conspiracy charges.

The former official – identified only as "Individual-1" in court documents – supervised Beirich before he left the organization in 2014.

During a March 2026 interview with FBI agents, he described what he believed happened after his departure. "There was some kind of coup, long-term coup going on there between some ... pretty liberal people, extreme people that had other ideas about what we were doing," he revealed.

He claimed the organization's leadership gradually changed as new board members gained enough voting power to take control.

And as for who got pushed out? "I think that's who they ran off first were the Christians and the conservatives."

🚨'LONG-TERM COUP' A longtime SPLC staffer who directed the program behind the "hate map" told the FBI that the SPLC shut down his efforts to make it less partisan, and that the group pushed out "Christians and conservatives." 🧵1/19 https://t.co/VO5EPoMiqZ https://t.co/ovrFE0FKu5 — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) November 17, 2026

The former director said employees were systematically replaced with people who aligned with the new leaders politically. He recalled that only one or two members of his former 17-person team were able to remain in their jobs.

Perhaps even more revealing were his comments about the SPLC's hate-group map, which has long included conservative organizations alongside actual white supremacist groups. One deranged individual even used that map to carry out an attack on the Family Research Council back in 2012.

The former director said he had tried to push for adding left-wing extremist groups to its list, but was met with significant resistance. He also accused the SPLC of inflating its hate-group numbers by counting the individual chapters of organizations separately rather than listing those organizations one time.

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"I feel like they puff up the hate group count," he told investigators during an interview conducted back in January.

Conservatives have spent years being told our criticisms of the SPLC was simply a case of political paranoia. Now one of the people who helped build its “hate map” is confirming we were right all along.

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