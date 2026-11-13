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Report: Another of Trump's Closest Advisors Is Eyeing White House Exit (Updated)

Teri Christoph Follow @TeriChristoph
Nov 13, 2026 3:19 PM
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Report: Another of Trump's Closest Advisors Is Eyeing White House Exit (Updated)
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Just one week after Susie Wiles' departure, it appears President Trump may soon be saying goodbye to another of his closest White House advisors. 

Kevin Hassett, who has served as director of the White House National Economic Council (NEC) since day one of Trump 2.0, is reportedly preparing to leave the administration in the coming weeks, according to a Friday report from Semafor.

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The outlet reported that three separate sources had confirmed that Hassett is looking to make his exit soon, although it's not a done deal yet. He has apparently been looking for job opportunities outside the administration, and has possibly been eyeing the move since before the midterm elections.

The White House, however, disputes the report, telling Reuters there is “no factual basis” for it and insisting Hassett will remain part of Trump's economic team.

Hassett has been one of Trump's most high-profile economic advisers and spokesmen, helping guide the administration's economic agenda during a time in which affordability and the cost of living have remained major concerns for American voters.

He is often seen on cable news programs defending Trump's economic policies and making the case for the administration's approach to things like inflation and job growth.

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As for who might replace Hassett if he does indeed decide to leave the administration, names being bandied about include Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and David Zervos, a senior Treasury Department official who serves as Bessent's counselor. 

Hassett previously served as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers during Trump's first administration before departing in 2019. He later returned to advise the president during COVID-19.

He was also reportedly in the running to become chairman of the Federal Reserve last year, although Trump eventually selected Kevin Warsh for that position.

The White House has not made any announcements at this point about Hassett's plans.

Editor's Note: This article was updated post-publication to include the reported denial by the White House.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | ECONOMY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WHITE HOUSE | SCOTT BESSENT
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