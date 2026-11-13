No More Press 2 for Spanish? Trump DOJ Takes Big Step to Make Agencies English-Only

President Trump has long wanted English to be the official language of the United States, and this week took another important step in making that happen.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) published sweeping new guidance in the Federal Register Thursday, urging all federal agencies to conduct their business exclusively in English, stating that “agencies should strive to operate solely in English.”

Advertisement

The guidance did, however, allow some exceptions for services that are required by law or are necessary to carry out an agency's mission.

Trump admin pushes federal agencies to go English-only in sweeping new directive https://t.co/aiHca4dk88 https://t.co/qEDCMgXF4J — New York Post (@nypost) November 13, 2026

The move follows the president's March 2025 executive order, which designated English as the official language of the United States for the first time in the nation's history. That order did stop short of requiring agencies to axe their existing multilingual services, which Thursday's directive now encourages them to do.

A DOJ memorandum identifies the kinds of federal government services that should be conducted exclusively in English, including: official correspondence; regulations; public announcements; forms and applications; websites; educational materials; and, internal communications.

Federal agencies are being encouraged to review and determine whether their multilingual assistance programs are actually necessary.

"If multilingual assistance is neither legally required nor necessary to accomplish the agency's mission, then the agency should eliminate assistance in favor of English-only operations," the guidance states.

A few agencies are ahead of the curve on this.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) got rid of its foreign-language services and communications back in August, while the Departments of Homeland Security, Education, and Treasury have begun the process of removing non-English materials from their websites.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.