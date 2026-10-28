Gun Control Loon Pulls a Truly Despicable Stunt at 9/11 Memorial — Then Proudly Shows the World

The desecration of our country's most sacred memorials has unfortunately carried over from last week into this one, this time with the 9/11 Memorial Reflecting Pool in New York City the target.

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As we previously reported, an illegal alien from Mexico was arrested for taking a sledgehammer to an Iwo Jima memorial in Quantico, Virginia, and beheading one of the figures from the iconic scene. ICE has lodged a detainer against the man, and he's now facing federal charges.

On Monday, another unhinged person decided to make a political statement by defacing the 9/11 memorial. Oh, and he filmed the entire thing.

That person is 31-year-old Jonathan Andrew Tijerina, a self-described gun-control activist. Tijerina allegedly walked up to the memorial's North Pool, pulled out a can of red spray paint, and scrawled the URL of his website – "Juststopkillingkids.com" – across the bronze panels that bear the names of those killed in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Gun control nut spray paints 9/11 Memorial with 'Just Stop Killing Kids' in broad daylight stunt https://t.co/VoMAgLXyZs https://t.co/LS9kN6RAOm — New York Post (@nypost) October 28, 2026

He then posted the footage to his organization's Instagram account, where he proudly identified himself as the culprit. "My name is Jon Tijerina and I've just spray-painted 'just stop killing kids' on the 9/11 Memorial," he declared in the video.

Police reportedly arrived on the scene almost immediately and have now charged him with criminal mischief and making graffiti. Authorities estimate the damage done by Tijerina's despicable act could be more than $2,500.

And this apparently wasn't the first time he tried to draw attention to his activism. A previous week-long hunger strike for affordable housing didn't get Tijerina the attention he craved, so he decided to up the ante and hit New York City where it would really hurt.

Spencer Pratt made a keen observation as to why the lunatic may have chosen to defile the 9/11 Memorial. Just last month, noted Pratt, two of New York City's most prominent socialist Democrats, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), were seen yukking it up at the 25th anniversary ceremony just feet from that very same memorial.

We went 15 straight years without a single instance of graffiti on the sacred WTC 9/11 Memorial, and then the communist politicians AOC and Mamdani laughed their asses off at the memorial and the very next month commies are desecrating it for the first time. Probably nothing. I warned you they would destroy your history. They do not love your country. They do not share your values. Communists are not normal. They are not democrats. They're not liberals. They are spiteful malcontents who revile beauty and dignity and liberty and all the things that made America the greatest and most dominant civilization in the universe. — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 28, 2026

We went 15 straight years without a single instance of graffiti on the sacred WTC 9/11 Memorial, and then the communist politicians AOC and Mamdani laughed their asses off at the memorial and the very next month commies are desecrating it for the first time. Probably nothing. I warned you they would destroy your history. They do not love your country. They do not share your values. Communists are not normal. They are not democrats. They're not liberals. They are spiteful malcontents who revile beauty and dignity and liberty and all the things that made America the greatest and most dominant civilization in the universe.

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Tijerina clearly wanted attention – and he certainly got it – but the takeaway here isn't that Americans desperately need to embrace his gun-control agenda. It's that the far-left and their socialist overlords have become so desperate for relevance and power that even the victims of 9/11 aren't off-limits to their destructive, anti-American agenda.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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