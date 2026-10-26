Crime Falls Off a Cliff: Survey Shows Violent Crime Down 25 Percent in Trump's First Year Back

The crime numbers keep heading in just one direction: down.

On Monday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) released preliminary results from the Bureau of Justice Statistics’ National Crime Victimization Survey, and it showed that serious violent crime fell by a whopping 25 percent in 2025, otherwise known as President Trump’s first year back in office.

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The findings show that serious violent victimization – that includes rape, robbery, and aggravated assault – fell from 9.9 per 1,000 Americans age 12 and older in 2024 to 7.4 in 2025. Aggravated assault dropped 31 percent, property crime 19 percent, and motor vehicle theft 30 percent.

“This report is proof that President Trump’s ‘Make America Safe Again’ agenda is working,” said Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward in announcing the new statistics.

🚨 New preliminary estimates from the Bureau of Justice Statistics’ National Crime Victimization Survey show that the rate of violent crime, property victimization, burglary or trespassing, motor vehicle theft, and other types of household theft FELL SIGNIFICANTLY in 2025. “This report is proof that President Trump’s ‘Make America Safe Again’ agenda is working,” said @ASGWoodward. “Under @POTUS Trump and @AGToddBlanche, the safety of law-abiding Americans will always come first. This success reinforces our commitment to ensuring every American can live, work, and raise a family without fear.” 🔗: https://t.co/GKvzB7MXVe — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) October 26, 2026

🚨 New preliminary estimates from the Bureau of Justice Statistics’ National Crime Victimization Survey show that the rate of violent crime, property victimization, burglary or trespassing, motor vehicle theft, and other types of household theft FELL SIGNIFICANTLY in 2025. “This report is proof that President Trump’s ‘Make America Safe Again’ agenda is working,” said @ASGWoodward. “Under @POTUS Trump and @AGToddBlanche, the safety of law-abiding Americans will always come first. This success reinforces our commitment to ensuring every American can live, work, and raise a family without fear.”

The survey, which was conducted by the Census Bureau and involved interviews with around 240,000 people, follows Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) data showing violent crime down 9.3 percent in 2025 and a murder rate tied for the lowest on record. As Sister Toldjah noted previously, those numbers left the media struggling over who deserved the credit for the dramatic decreases.

The drop was seen nationwide, although the administration’s crackdown targeted specific cities. Ward Clark covered the early results in D.C. and Memphis, where murders fell 48 percent in the task force’s first 56 days.

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What makes this survey hard to ignore is that it asks victims directly about their experiences, so it counts crimes that were never even reported to police. And as Bob Hoge already flagged, 2026 homicides are on pace to fall even further.

Crime was already on the decline before Trump returned to office, but the drop has continued – and, in some categories, by a lot – during his second term. Whatever the media eventually decides to call it, one thing is clear: Americans are safer when violent crime, murder, robbery, and theft are all falling.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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