Trump Admin Conducts Historic Cleanup of Social Security Records—What They Found Is Staggering

The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced Tuesday that it had completed the largest cleanup of Social Security Number (SSN) records in the agency's 91-year history – and it ended up having to correct tens of millions of files with missing or inaccurate information.

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According to the SSA, the agency corrected records associated with nearly 15 percent of all active SSNs as part of a Trump administration effort to improve the accuracy of a database that's used across the federal government and by states to verify identities and prevent improper payments.

We're talking about a lot of records needing to be fixed here.

For example, SSA had to add death dates to a whopping 17 million records that previously didn't have one, using its own systems and data from the Department of State.

And another 25 million records were missing citizenship information and had to be updated using data from the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements, or SAVE, program.

SSA is also in the process of correcting another 8.5 million records containing inaccurate citizenship status.

Fox News's Bill Melugin shared additional details.

BREAKING: The Social Security Administration confirms to @FoxNews that it has just undertaken its largest cleanup of Social Security Numbers in the agency's 91-year history, correcting nearly 15% of all U.S. citizen SSNs (roughly 50 million out of 330 million). The changes include: - Adding 17 million dates of death to files that previously didn't have them w/ help from State Dept. - With help from DHS, updating 25 million files that had missing citizenship information. - Correcting an additional 8.5 million records with inaccurate citizenship data. SSNs are referenced by agencies across the federal government and in states to validate identities and prevent improper payment of tax dollars. SOCIAL SECURITY ADMINISTRATION STATEMENT TO FOX: — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 20, 2026

BREAKING: The Social Security Administration confirms to @FoxNews that it has just undertaken its largest cleanup of Social Security Numbers in the agency's 91-year history, correcting nearly 15% of all U.S. citizen SSNs (roughly 50 million out of 330 million). The changes include: - Adding 17 million dates of death to files that previously didn't have them w/ help from State Dept. - With help from DHS, updating 25 million files that had missing citizenship information. - Correcting an additional 8.5 million records with inaccurate citizenship data. SSNs are referenced by agencies across the federal government and in states to validate identities and prevent improper payment of tax dollars.

Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano commented on his agency's herculean effort, “This is the first time SSA has undertaken an effort of this scale, and I am proud of the work we have done to strengthen the foundation of identity data relied upon throughout government and the economy.”

Considering how many government agencies rely on SSA records to determine who someone is and whether taxpayer dollars should be heading their way, that's a whole lot of cleaning up that apparently needed to be done.

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