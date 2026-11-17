The 37th meeting of the so-called Ramstein Group took place at NATO headquarters in Brussels today. The Ramstein Group includes about 50 nations that donate to Ukraine's defense. It started out as the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (see Defense Department Announces Another $625 Million in Ukraine Aid So Let’s Take a Look at DoD IG Report on Ukraine Spending So Far – RedState), but because it met at the U.S. air base at Ramstein, Germany, it quickly became known as the Ramstein Contact Group, and then the Ramstein Group. The purpose of the meeting is to put Ukraine's defense needs on the table and determine the most efficient way to meet them.

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There were sparks at today's meeting, and I must admit, I've rarely been more ashamed to be an American. Our representative, Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby, came across as both a shakedown artist and a Putin apologist.

First, the shakedown artist part.

Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby on Tuesday cautioned European NATO allies against excluding US firms from weapons deals as they heed Washington's calls to arm up and ‌shed dependence on the US for the continent's conventional defence. "We understand European populations need to benefit from greater defence spending. That's only fair and reasonable," Colby said after a meeting at NATO's Brussels headquarters. "But American companies make the best weaponry in the world. If you're going to have a secure Europe in NATO 3.0, you need things like the (US fighter jet) F-35." Colby said the US was not insisting on American-only production and was ready to help along collaboration of the defence industries, but it had to be a "pragmatic, balanced relationship".

I don't have a problem with any of that, but that is the kind of message that is delivered personally and in a low-key way. Doing it at a conference, with media in attendance, and pairing the weapons purchases with discussions of a possible drawdown of U.S. troops in Europe is crass and counterproductive, and makes it seem like the administration looks at participation in NATO as a grift. It sends the message that our military presence is for sale, or at least for rent if you buy enough of our stuff. Beyond that, can any European government buy American arms without being accused by the political opposition of selling out national interests to appease Trump? All in all, not a great sales pitch for American industry or leadership or even good manners.

Quite honestly, given how the U.S. has restricted Ukraine's ability to use weapons that it has bought from the U.S. while fighting for its existence, I really have to question why anyone would buy U.S. weaponry going forward. With the way President Trump appears to have some sort of a bro-mance going with Vladimir Putin (in fairness, George W. Bush claimed to have looked into Putin's soul), one has to wonder why Europe would think a Trump administration, or one like it, would let U.S.-made weapons be used against a Russian attack somewhere in NATO (read one of my early articles on how that could happen: How Putin Dismembers NATO Without Firing A Shot. A Scenario From the Cold War | RedState). Given the pathetic rate at which we manufacture critical weapons like the Patriot anti-missile system, why would Europe take a chance on being told that the U.S. had no missiles to sell them because we might need them somewhere else? Besides, if we really want NATO to stand on its own two feet, we should encourage self-sufficiency.

If the brazen attempt to strong-arm Europeans into buying American weapons was gauche, what followed it was grotesque.

❗️US Deputy Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby criticized Ukrainian deep-strikes at the Ramstein meeting, specifically targeting logistics centers like Wildberries that were actively supplying drone components and ammunition. He stated that such strikes fail to achieve the goal of inflicting suffering on Russians and instead provoke greater escalation from Moscow, so allies should focus on strengthening the front line and developing capabilities for strikes in operational depth rather than deep strikes. — 🪖MilitaryNewsUA🇺🇦 (@front_ukrainian) November 17, 2026

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While the public conversation focuses on the spectacle, our assessment is that such strikes have not been effective in driving end to war. Nor do they contribute to blunting Russia's advances on the front lines. Moreover, such strikes that target civilian infrastructure, such as Wildberries, have actually probably hardend the Russian public’s resolve and the Kremlin’s own willingness to escalate. Moreover, it is important to note that the balance of advantage in deep strikes may well favor Moscow. This is not to say that Ukraine should be forced to fight with its hands tied behind its back. Rather, what we should be clear about is the focus of our support should be focused on the enabling of advancing Ukraine’s ability to hold the line of battle and where possible make gains.

I know very little about Colby other than that when his Twitter account was still active before Trump's 2024 victory, he was very anti-Ukraine and pro-Russia in his commentary. Russian victory was always just a few weeks away. Since he became Under Secretary for Policy, I haven't seen any change. Everybody says he's super smart. He was the brain behind our abandonment of Europe and "pivot to Asia," which, I'll note, is absolutely dead in the water. There is no increase in shipbuilding. There are no refineries on the West Coast, so every drop of fuel has to be moved from several states away. No effort has been made to find a fuel depot to replace the one lost in an environmental fiasco at Red Hill, Hawaii. And the Pacific Fleet has to depend on contracted merchant oilers and bulk carriers to replenish the fleet while underway. Does anyone think merchant ships and civilian mariners are going to do that mission in the face of Chinese missiles?

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Let's take this from the top. Colby has overseen a policy that affirmatively deprives Ukraine of the ability to both defend itself against drone and missile attacks and the ability to strike in the operational zone of the battlefield. Indeed, it has taken direct intervention by Congress to force the Pentagon to release aid to Ukraine that has been lawfully appropriated.

Nowhere in his speech does Colby give any acknowledgment of Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities or civilian infrastructure. While all choked up over Russian public opinion, he blithely ignores proven instances of Russian units organizing "human safaris" to hunt Ukrainian civilians and what seem to be deliberate attacks on schools and shopping areas. Wildberries, the vodka-addled Russian equivalent of Amazon, is how Russian units in combat get clothing, equipment, and parts to make drones. Strikes on these warehouses do inconvenience some Russians and Russian small businesses, but they inconvenience the Russian army even more.

I couldn't help but note that Colby's statement that Ukraine should focus on fighting on the front lines rather than striking at deep targets flies in the face of nearly 50 years of Western military doctrine. It makes more sense to burn a refinery than to focus on destroying the fuel in individual tanks; Russia Lost Its Refineries. Trump Lost the Energy Ceasefire He Announced. – RedState. It is more efficient to destroy factories than fight tanks on the front lines. It is better to kill enemy soldiers in training areas deep behind the lines or on troop trains than having to clean them out of trenches and bunkers. You target enemy strength before it ever arrives on the battlefield.

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The deep strikes Colby is upset over directly affect Russia's ability to wage war. Strikes on oil refineries force Moscow to deprive civilians of gasoline and diesel for the sake of the Russian army and limit the ability of the army to maneuver and resupply. Strikes on armaments factories and bridges are completely legitimate. Deep strikes favor Moscow only if U.S. policy favors the Russians in pursuit of what seems like a 1938-style Munich plan for Europe. The way Colby frames this is the Moscow narrative of "we really are showing restraint." If the Russians could carry out deep strikes, they would. President Trump may not have tied both of Ukraine's hands behind its back, but he is definitely holding its arms as Russia punches it in the face. The very fact that Ukraine was forbidden to use U.S. ATACMS missiles against the Kerch Bridge — a target at operational depth that Colby says Ukraine should focus on — is a prime example of this behavior.

In the words of Air Marshal Sir Arthur Travers Harris, “The Nazis entered this war under the rather childish delusion that they were going to bomb everyone else, and nobody was going to bomb them. At Rotterdam, London, Warsaw, and half a hundred other places, they put their rather naive theory into operation. They sowed the wind, and now they are going to reap the whirlwind.”

I'm not a huge fan of the Germans, or Syrians, or whatever they are these days, but Defense Minister Boris Pistorius summed it up absolutely right.

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Asked whether he shared Colby's position, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said "criticizing strikes like that in Russia to destroy strategic military and military-used targets" was "quite a stupid ⁠thing". "Instead of criticizing that, we should rather criticize and talk about the terroristic strikes every night and every day on ... energy, water, and heating infrastructure in Ukraine. This is kind of terrorism," Pistorius said.

I can't argue with a thing he said.

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