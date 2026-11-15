Russian Sabotage Ring Busted After Attack on Key NATO Drone Manufacturer

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Sunday that it will close all border crossings with Russia effective December 1. This follows the arrest of eight men attempting to carry out an arson attack on Threod Systems, one of Estonia's leading defense contractors. The Estonian internal security service, known as KAPO, determined that the sabotage group, all from Latvia, had been recruited by Russian Military Intelligence (GRU) for that purpose.

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Estonia will close all Estonian-Russian border crossing points as of 1 December. Russia’s attempts to intimidate, destabilise, or undermine our security will come with a price. We will take every necessary step to protect Estonia’s security. — Estonian MFA 🇪🇪 | 🌻 #StandWithUkraine (@MFAestonia) November 15, 2026

Estonia will close all Estonian-Russian border crossing points as of 1 December. Russia’s attempts to intimidate, destabilise, or undermine our security will come with a price. We will take every necessary step to protect Estonia’s security.

The sabotage attempt took place shortly after 3 AM. Saturday in Viimsi. According to Estonian authorities, the suspects smashed windows and allegedly intended to pour flammable liquids into the facility before igniting the structure. The attack was stopped before significant damage occurred, and eight individuals residing in Latvia were detained. Five suspects are in pre-trial detention as investigators examine the broader network behind the operation. KAPO concluded that Russia's GRU coordinated the plot. Officials described the incident as another act in Moscow's expanding campaign of sabotage across Europe.

An attempted arson attack against Estonian defence company Threod Systems was thwarted, and eight suspects swiftly detained. Based on intelligence collected by Estonia’s Internal Security Service (KAPO), this was once again an act of sabotage commissioned by russia’s military intelligence service (GRU). We will not be intimidated. Together with our allies, we will continue supporting Ukraine and standing firm against russian aggression. — MoD Estonia (@MoD_Estonia) November 15, 2026

An attempted arson attack against Estonian defence company Threod Systems was thwarted, and eight suspects swiftly detained. Based on intelligence collected by Estonia’s Internal Security Service (KAPO), this was once again an act of sabotage commissioned by russia’s military intelligence service (GRU). We will not be intimidated. Together with our allies, we will continue supporting Ukraine and standing firm against russian aggression.

Threod Systems has become one of Estonia's most important defense technology firms. Founded in 2012, the company specializes in unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optical surveillance payloads, and launcher systems for long-range strike drones. NATO members, Ukraine, and other military customers around the world use its products.

Estonian security officials believe Russia is attempting to disrupt companies producing military technology destined for Ukraine and NATO partners. KAPO Director General Margo Palloson said investigators determined the GRU coordinated the operation. Authorities noted that the suspects were Latvian residents and that Latvian security services (VDD) helped uncover and disrupt the plot. Officials have not publicly identified the individual attackers by name, but several reportedly had prior criminal records.

"At the same time, on 14 November, VDD carried out criminal proceedings at nine sites in Latvia linked to the suspects. During the searches, explosive devices, pyrotechnic articles and ammunition were seized, as well as a large amount of mobile phones and other data storage devices," VDD said, adding that "the goals of Russia-organised sabotage acts are aimed at escalating tensions and fear in the public, and delaying support to Ukraine." This is the second known attempted arson attack on an Estonian defence company this year, ERR said. In August, a fire was reported at defence contractor Milrem's office in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district, which KAPO also attributed to the Russian special services. Several Latvian citizens were also arrested in connection with that case.

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In response, the border crossings with Russia will close on December 1, and Estonian citizens in Russia have been given two weeks to return home. Just over 20 percent of Estonia's population is ethnic Russians, thanks to Stalin's post-war program of mass deportation of the Baltic peoples to Siberia and replacing them with ethnic Russians.

All of this takes place in the context of a very aggressive "grayzone" campaign by Russia against the EU/NATO.

MAP: Russia's "Hybrid War" on NATO 2026 Update: 15/NOV/2026 I've added one large box in addition to the local incidents to this edition, due to the mass bomb hoaxes by Russian group "The Male State" at the start of the month, in addition to the following new incidents: - 4x attacks on shipping in Romania's territorial waters of the Black Sea - Attempted Arson attack on a defence firm in Lubja, Estonia - 6 arrests in Poland for supplying Russia with intelligence on military-related matters - Separate bomb hoaxes at Heathrow and Birmingham Airports in the UK and Sofia Airport in Bulgaria - Bomb hoaxes at schools across the UK and Italy As always, map pin locations are as accurate as possible based on public/OSINT information, and in the case of "nationwide" incidents (e.g. cyber) are placed wherever Google Maps decides is the location of that country h/t @InsiderGeo — DefenceGeek 🇬🇧 (@DefenceGeek) November 15, 2026

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I've added one large box in addition to the local incidents to this edition, due to the mass bomb hoaxes by Russian group "The Male State" at the start of the month, in addition to the following new incidents: - 4x attacks on shipping in Romania's territorial waters of the Black Sea - Attempted Arson attack on a defence firm in Lubja, Estonia - 6 arrests in Poland for supplying Russia with intelligence on military-related matters - Separate bomb hoaxes at Heathrow and Birmingham Airports in the UK and Sofia Airport in Bulgaria - Bomb hoaxes at schools across the UK and Italy





Russia is even more aggressive in Eastern Europe, where it is attacking neutral shipping in Romanian territorial waters, and the Romanian government is terrified of complaining about it.

UPDATE: Suspected Russian Attacks on Cargo Ships in the Black Sea A further 4 ships have reportedly been struck in the last 36hrs, all in Romanian territorial waters. Due to how closely placed these are, I've had to re-do this map zoomed in more closely to the coastal areas. h/t @InsiderGeo — DefenceGeek 🇬🇧 (@DefenceGeek) November 15, 2026

UPDATE: Suspected Russian Attacks on Cargo Ships in the Black Sea A further 4 ships have reportedly been struck in the last 36hrs, all in Romanian territorial waters. Due to how closely placed these are, I've had to re-do this map zoomed in more closely to the coastal areas.

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We've covered some of these stories here:

Given the flaccid, kid-glove policy the Trump administration has established in dealing with Russia (see Trump Holds Off on New Russia Sanctions, Citing Ukraine Peace Talks – RedState and Trump-Putin Diesel Deal Flops: Tankers U-Turn As Legal Risks Scare Off Buyers – RedState), unless the Europeans wake up and realize they are on their own in this fight, they are probably destined to be Russian client states in the next decade.





Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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