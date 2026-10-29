Fired General Admits to Leaks; DOJ Announces Investigation

Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia, the Army officer who until today served as the Pentagon’s top military planner as Director of Strategy, Plans and Policy (J5) on the Joint Staff, was fired for leaking classified information to the media and is now the target of what appears to be a criminal investigation.

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Earlier today, Sylvia, who was definitely fast-tracked to four stars in the next couple of years, was abruptly fired; see Hegseth Drops the Hammer: Top Pentagon Planner Fired Amid Leak Probe – RedState. No reason was given, and the office of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine released the obligatory statement saying "the Chairman, the Joint Staff, and the Joint Force extend our deepest gratitude to Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia and his family for their 32 years of distinguished service to our nation" and they "wish him and his family the best."

The media quickly attributed the firing to Hegseth's ongoing struggle to reduce the size of the general officer corps and to get them to focus on warfighting and troop welfare rather than on amassing power and influence; see The Spleen Vented Against Hegseth Over Firing the Army's Top General Validates His Decision – RedState. The Atlantic reported it as a personality conflict: "Hegseth lost confidence in him, and he did not get along with the top civilian in charge of policy, Elbridge Colby, the No. 3 leader at the Pentagon." Some media denizens tried to insinuate the firing was reckless because President Trump has said that he may go medieval on Iran after the midterms.

@JenGriffinFNC @nancyayoussef This shows a fundamental misunderstanding of the J-5, the military, the Goldwater-Nichols Act, and just about everything that isn't TDS. Shameful. — streiff (@streiffredstate) October 29, 2026

Not long after Sylvia's firing, a War Department official, speaking on background, filled in several social media influencers on the backstory.

“Army Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia, who was part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was fired by Secretary Hegseth for severe misconduct. Although Sylvia’s title was director of the Directorate for Strategy, Plans, and Policy at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, known inside the military as the J5, he was NOT a central planner for the Iran War. That is the responsibility of CENTCOM and its commander Admiral Cooper. Sylvia is the subject of an investigation for leaking classified information about the Iran War, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and more. Due to the Pentagon’s media policy requiring journalists to have escorts in the building, Sylvia began meeting with journalists outside of the Pentagon in order to leak classified information. Sylvia failed three polygraphs which questioned him about leaking classified information. The investigation into him remains ongoing and has been referred to the Department of Justice for further action. The extent of his leaking became so critical that Secretary Hegseth took immediate action and fired Sylvia in order to protect national security. Urgent action was needed and could not wait another second.”

Because of the sourcing (background to those nasty, unkempt right-wingers on social media), the statement was largely ignored by the media. Then Sean Parnell, Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs, Chief Pentagon Spokesman, and Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War, broke the news. He didn't name names, but even the dimmest bulb at the Washington Post could make the connection.

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The Department of War has zero tolerance for the intentional, unauthorized disclosure of classified information. Anyone who compromises sensitive national security information puts the lives of our Warriors at risk and undermines every military operation that keeps our country safe. Following an extensive Air Force OSI investigation, the Department took necessary personnel action to protect sensitive information. To protect the integrity of the investigation, no further comment will be made regarding the individual or the circumstances of this action. This matter, along with others, have been referred to the Justice Department for potential further legal action. Classified information is not personal property. Leaking it for personal, political or professional gain is a betrayal of the trust placed in those responsible for keeping it. Our commitment was not an empty promise. We vowed to find you, and we meant it. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) October 29, 2026

The Department of War has zero tolerance for the intentional, unauthorized disclosure of classified information. Anyone who compromises sensitive national security information puts the lives of our Warriors at risk and undermines every military operation that keeps our country safe. Following an extensive Air Force OSI investigation, the Department took necessary personnel action to protect sensitive information. To protect the integrity of the investigation, no further comment will be made regarding the individual or the circumstances of this action. This matter, along with others, have been referred to the Justice Department for potential further legal action. Classified information is not personal property. Leaking it for personal, political or professional gain is a betrayal of the trust placed in those responsible for keeping it. Our commitment was not an empty promise. We vowed to find you, and we meant it.

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If any doubt remained that the two accounts refer to the same person, General Caine cleared it up.

Early Thursday, Caine’s team said it wished to retract those remarks, adding: “We are withdrawing our earlier statement concerning this personnel matter. Upon further review, we determined that the statement did not appropriately reflect the full circumstances. Out of respect for the servicemember and the ongoing personnel process, we will not comment further.”

Axios reports that Sylvia admitted to leaking information to reporters on two occasions.

Leave it to the Washington Post to try to whitewash the events.

First, they try to lead you to believe that because the Pentagon won't discuss the particulars of the allegations, the entire thing is illegitimate.

Parnell and other spokespeople for Hegseth declined to address questions about the extraordinary accusations against Sylvia, and they have not publicly disclosed any evidence corroborating their claims.

Then they try to claim that what Sylvia did was completely legit before the low-brow Hegseth showed up.

One of Sylvia’s colleagues told The Post that the general has repeatedly denied that he leaked classified information but did acknowledge having past interactions with journalists. Historically, such professional relationships were considered acceptable for a senior officer with Sylvia’s standing in the military and past assignments. Under Hegseth, though, they have been heavily scrutinized amid the secretary’s vilification of the news media and the numerous unflattering revelations that journalists have surfaced about his stewardship of the Pentagon.

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What we can know from this is

The investigation of Sylvia has been going on for some time.

The U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations, which is sort of like the NCIS, only competent, probably got involved because one or more of Sylvia's leaks pertained to classified USAF information that appeared in the press.

Sylvia seems to have been under OSI surveillance for at least one of his tête-à-têtes with a reporter.

The Department of Justice issued a statement saying it “has ongoing investigations related to possible leaks of classified information. We work closely with our government partners, which includes the Department of War.”

The fact that Sylvia's case was referred for possible prosecution rather than him merely being forced to retire is an indication that Hegseth is trying to change the culture in the Pentagon, which had increasingly adopted the attitude of the professional bureaucracy toward leaking unfavorable information to damage superiors and prevent policy decisions that would require actual work to implement; see Six 4-Star Generals Disagree on Iran. That's Duty. Leaking It to The Washington Post Isn't. – RedState.

And the case was serious enough to grab President Trump's attention. In a totally on-brand moment, Trump thinks, or acts as he thinks, that "Sylvia" is the leaker's first name.

A reporter just asked Trump about the removal of Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia, but referred to him only as "Lt. Gen. Sylvia." "She’s got problems," Trump said. "She’s gonna have big problems. We’re very much looking for leakers" https://t.co/TvAi6IuuVL — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) October 29, 2026

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REPORTER: Lieutenant General Sylvia leaked information from the Pentagon. TRUMP: She’s got problems. She’s gonna have big problems. We’re very much looking for leakers. And she’s gonna have big problems, long term problems.

Of course, the odds of him being indicted by a Washington, D.C. grand jury or convicted there approach zero, but the process is the punishment, and this statement is going to dry up leaks from the Pentagon the same way that firing Dan Driscoll basically ended the endless string of leaks denigrating Hegseth.

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