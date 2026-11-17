Before Democrat Brandon Johnson was elected as Chicago's mayor back in April 2023, he promised voters in so many words that he was going to deliver his brand of socialism to them, good and hard, over the next four years.

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Of his many campaign promises, that's one he has inarguably stood behind the most. But it ended up backfiring on the mayor, who now finds himself sitting on a dismal 22 percent approval rating as he prepares to launch his bid for a second term as the purported leader of the Windy City amid a backdrop of seasoned discontent among voters from all walks of life, even his socialist supporters.

An emerging scandal concerning the abrupt resignation of Chicago's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) after only three months on the job is sure to complicate Johnson's efforts to convince residents to trust him enough to give him four more years:

Chicago Chief Financial Officer Ashlee Gabrysch has resigned after just three months on the job, saying she could not continue in the role without compromising her integrity, a departure that has intensified scrutiny of Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration during an already contentious budget season. Gabrysch announced her resignation in a statement that read in part: "As the City of Chicago's Chief Financial Officer, there is nothing more important than my fiduciary duty to the City and its taxpayers. To continue in this role would be to compromise my integrity and professional obligations."

"to continue in this role would be to compromise my integrity and professional obligations" translation: "There's some *ugly* stuff in those books and I don't want to be named in the indictment. If there's an AG looking for a witness, call me" — Danger Casey (@CaseySoftware) November 14, 2026

Johnson's response to the insinuations has been to retaliate and call for an investigation into Gabrysch's actions during her 90 days in office:

The mayor's office is also calling for an investigation into Gabrysch's conduct. In a statement, the administration said: "During her short tenure, Ashlee was largely absent during critical periods of the City's budget preparation process. Additionally, her decision to direct the City Treasurer to issue a $75 million payment without proper legal authority or following the required processes raises serious concerns."

Regardless of what the corruptocrats do or do not uncover about the decisions Gabrysch made during her short stint as CFO, it is not going to wash away the stench of the financial scandal, which is made all the more stronger by the fact that this is Chicago's third CFO in a year's time.

In other words, this sounds like a "where there's smoke, there's fire" situation. And as a result, a number of Chicago aldermen are also urging an independent investigation into the city's finances:

Ald. Pat Dowell, chairwoman of the City Council's Finance Committee, and 11 colleagues have introduced an ordinance that would authorize the hiring of an independent firm to review the city's finances over the past three years. The measure is expected to be considered at Wednesday's City Council meeting. According to the proposed ordinance, the review would seek to determine whether there were any "material or intentional misstatements of the City's financial condition to investors, City Council, and the public." [...] "We asked the mayor to be forthcoming in what his budget is and what it isn't, and apparently he's got a problem because he's been through three CFOs. That's an issue with the administration, not with the city council," [ Ald. Scott] Waguespack said.

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On top of all that has been this revelation:

The contract to oversee O’Hare Airport’s transit system was awarded without a bid — with one of the beneficiaries Harbour Contractors, Inc. Four officials with that company donated to Friends of Brandon Johnson, in apparent violation of city ethics rules. https://t.co/qLQOIhSjWq — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) November 17, 2026

I used to think it couldn't get much worse than Lori Lightfoot in Chicago. I was wrong.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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