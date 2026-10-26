Watch: Angel Mom Confronts Illegal Alien Trucker Charged With Killing Her Son and Daughter-In-Law

ICE’s Victims of Immigrant Crime Engagement (VOICE) office has released a video of Angel Mom Elizabeth Carter confronting the man charged in the crash that killed her son and his wife.

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What an absolute pillar of strength.

The encounter took place earlier this month as ICE transferred Rajinder Kumar to state custody in Oregon.

“Hello, Mr. Kumar. My name is Elizabeth Carter," she said, fighting back tears as much as humanly possible. "I’m William Micah Carter’s mother."

"And I wanted you to know that I pray for you and your family," Carter continued. "I know you didn’t get up that morning planning to kill two newlyweds. And I know your family is going through something important too.”

Kumar, an Indian national in the country illegally, faces two counts of first-degree manslaughter and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Federal authorities say he was arrested after Deschutes County law enforcement ignored an ICE detainer and released him in April. He had previously been caught and released at the Arizona border in 2022 under the Biden administration and later received a commercial driver’s license from California.

NEW: ICE’s Victims of Immigrant Crime Engagement (VOICE) office has released emotional video showing Angel Mom Elizabeth Carter confronting the Indian illegal alien semi truck driver who is charged with killing her son and his newlywed wife in a crash in Oregon last November.… pic.twitter.com/2nGEnRJXu8 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 26, 2026

"How many more senseless tragedies must take place before sanctuary politicians stop allowing illegal aliens to dangerously operate semi-trucks on America’s roads?” former DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin wondered at the time.

I'm not sure where people like Elizabeth Carter draw their strength. I would have a very difficult time letting someone who allegedly killed my children know that I was praying for them.

The California DMV’s December 2025 attempt to delay the revocation of roughly 17,000 non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses — rejected by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy — highlighted the same systemic issues that allowed Kumar to operate a semi-truck.

BREAKING: California admits they illegally issued 17,000 non-domiciled Commercial Driver’s Licenses to “dangerous foreign drivers.” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says he’s revoking all of them. Democrats gave CDLs to foreigners who don’t speak English or understand our road signs who now drive massive trucks on our roads. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 12, 2025

Kumar's case is similar to that of Harjinder Singh, a 28-year-old illegal alien from India. Singh obtained CDLs in Washington and California despite failing his knowledge test 10 times. He also failed to pass an English proficiency assessment.

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Singh is alleged to have caused a fatal crash on the Florida Turnpike by making an illegal U-turn with his semi-truck, killing three people in a minivan. He was arrested on three counts of vehicular homicide and manslaughter.

BREAKING: It’s now being reported that Harjinder Singh entered the U.S. illegally in 2018 after crossing the Mexico border and later obtained a Commercial Driver’s License in California https://t.co/DUFhrOonBJ — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) August 17, 2025

Illegally licensed in Newsom's California.

Singh's case led to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) launching Operation Highway Sentinel, which led to the arrest of over 100 illegal alien truck drivers on California highways.

ICE, meanwhile, transferred Kumar to Deschutes County custody to stand trial, which is scheduled for January 2027.

His immigration proceedings are on hold until the criminal case concludes. RedState will keep you posted as events warrant.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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