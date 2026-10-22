CA Man Caught Fabricating ICE Kidnapping Claim In Most Horrific Way Possible

A Sacramento man who told investigators that ICE agents had taken his wife while she checked the mail has been arrested and charged with her murder.

The details are harrowing. And the fact that this man wanted to place ICE agents in harm's way by using a false kidnapping narrative when he — allegedly — was the true monster all along is abhorrent.

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Jasmine Gill, a 30-year-old registered nurse and mother of an 8-month-old son, was last seen at the couple’s home on September 30. Her cousin reported her missing four days later. Her husband, Gurinder Gill, claimed federal immigration officers had detained her outside their residence.

"During the initial investigation, Jasmine’s husband, Gurinder Gill, claimed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents had taken Jasmine into custody while she was checking the mail at their residence," a statement from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office reads.

Detectives, however, contacted ICE, which confirmed that no enforcement activity had occurred at the residence.

From there, the story gets exponentially more horrifying.

As inconsistencies in Gill's account emerged, authorities learned the couple was involved in an ongoing divorce and child-custody dispute.

On October 1, burned human remains were discovered in neighboring El Dorado County and later identified as Jasmine's. Gurinder Gill was arrested on October 14 on a murder charge and is being held without bail.

🚨BREAKING: California Democrat who claimed ICE Agents kidnapped his missing wife was just arrested and charged with her murder after her burned remains were just located. https://t.co/7IoHwMtD46 — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) October 21, 2026

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help return her body to her mother in India and to provide support for her baby boy.

"Jasmine's life mattered. Her dreams mattered. Her baby's future matters. Our goal is to help Jasmine’s family during this devastating period and ensure her baby’s future and welfare are protected," a family statement reads.

"We cannot bring Jasmine back. We cannot restore the future she deserved or take away her family’s grief. But we can come together to help bring her home, ease the financial burden on her loved ones, support her baby, and help her family pursue justice."

It seems fairly obvious that Gill deliberately fed the exact narrative he knew liberals would swallow without a second thought. He knew what he was doing, and assumed he had a clear out by convincing gullible leftists that ICE is the bad guys.

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He banked on the fact that certain people are so eager to cast immigration agents as the villains that they’d accept his tale at face value and never dig any deeper.

All while his wife's charred remains lay abandoned in the mountains.

Court documents allege that Gill killed his wife "with malice aforethought." Detectives also executed search warrants at two residences associated with him. Jewelry recovered with the remains helped investigators confirm Jasmine’s identity.

He is scheduled to return to court in December for further proceedings.

RedState will keep readers updated on this case as events warrant.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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