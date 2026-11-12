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Media Tries New Smear Against Hegseth, but His Response Shows How Right He Is for the Job

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Nov 12, 2026 1:45 PM
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Media Tries New Smear Against Hegseth, but His Response Shows How Right He Is for the Job
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

You may have heard a story on Wednesday about Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for Veterans Day. 

The story that was beamed out by many media outlets was that Hegseth and his group were laughing and were admonished by the sentinel on duty. 

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Except that wasn't true. There was one laugh. Some of the stories said that you could not tell who laughed. But you could tell it was a woman, so it was obviously not Hegseth. So implying or claiming Hegseth laughed is just false. Of course, Democrats are trying to whip up a narrative against Hegseth to try to justify an impeachment. 

I get folks on the Left have trouble with knowing what a woman is, but most of the rest of the world can tell. You can hear it here. 

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Now, she was wrong to do that. She may have thought that since they were leaving and almost up the stairs, it was okay. But that was wrong. Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell stood behind the soldier and said he correctly reminded everyone to maintain decorum. 

But Hegseth showed why he was right for the job with how he responded to this incident. He just awarded the soldier who admonished the person laughing a medal and praised his actions.

We love soldiers. 

We love standards. 

Well done, Specialist. 

Carry on Patriots.

A Pentagon official confirmed that Hegseth welcomed the 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as The Old Guard, to the Pentagon “where he proudly awarded Specialist Iglesias the Joint Service Commendation Medal for the execution of his duties at the Tomb of the unknown Soldier on November 11, 2026.”

Good on Specialist Iglesias for doing his job, despite it being Hegseth's group. And that's exactly what Hegseth has been trying to encourage with the moves he has been taking to strengthen the military — standards and doing the job. 

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEPARTMENT OF WAR | PETE HEGSETH | VETERANS DAY | MILITARY
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