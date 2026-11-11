Watch: Man Finds Out There Are Consequences After Allegedly Assaulting People at TP USA TX Event

We've seen people on the Left go off at Turning Point USA tables on college campuses in the past.

It says a lot about those people and their inability to handle opinions different from their own. And some have found that's earned them some big trouble when their actions go over the line.

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But the incident at the University of Texas at Tyler on Tuesday certainly got out of hand quickly.

The Turning Point folks had a table set up for a Pick Up the Mic event on campus. Frontlines captured the action. You see a man in a hat and a cape suddenly walk up and rip down the American flag that Turning Point had at the table.

Warning for graphic language:

WATCH: Chaos erupts at a Turning Point USA event in Texas after a student allegedly tears down an American flag and strikes three people with a prop cane, according to Frontlines TPUSA. The confrontation reportedly begins with the student calling the group “fascist pieces of s**t” before escalating. Campus police arrest the student and transport him to the county jail for processing. No injuries are reported. Download the Fox News app or go to https://t.co/4HIEkxC64k for more. — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 10, 2026

"Y'all don't deserve this," he exclaimed. Fortunately, a girl at the table saved the flag before it hit the ground.

Then the caped one walked over to a young man, tried to stare him down, and then raised his cane like he was going to hit someone. He called them "fascist pieces of sh**," and yelled at them to "back up!"

The man gave people the finger, and then he appeared to wield the cane. Another man came rushing in to stop him, and then a police officer moved in to take him into custody.

One of the TPUSA students said he violated their freedom of speech by tearing down the flag. The man responded, “Freedom of speech does not mean freedom from consequences." He apologized to the officer and claimed he was "backed into a corner."

The man was arrested for allegedly assaulting three people and also accused of trespassing, according to a statement from UT Tyler President Dr. Julie Philley. She said the man was not actually a student.

"Everyone has the right to free speech, and violence will not be tolerated at this university," UT Tyler president Dr. Julie V. Philley said. [....] U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran of Tyler commented on the incident, thanking UT Tyler PD for intervening. "The First Amendment protects your right to speak, even to protest. It does not protect assaulting people you disagree with. Violence has no place on any campus, and it doesn't represent East Texas. Thank you to UT Tyler police for acting quickly," Moran wrote on social media.

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