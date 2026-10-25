Fani Willis Is a Victim of Voter Fraud: Details Are Hilarious but Show Again Why We Need Voter ID

We haven't heard much from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis lately, and that's probably a good thing.

You may recall all the drama in her effort to prosecute the 2020 election interference case against President Donald Trump and how she was disqualified from the case, although she's still the Fulton County District Attorney.

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But it turns out that she's now claiming to be a victim of voter fraud, and the details are hilarious.

Willis told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne she first learned about the situation when she received a notice from the New York City Board of Elections that a voter registration in her name was being canceled because officials suspected it was fraudulent.

Of course, she lives in Georgia, so she's not going to be registering in NYC.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA Fani Willis, who once prosecuted Trump for his election denial, just fell victim to voter fraud. Her voter registration was switched to NYC, address to Trump Tower - and it worked! https://t.co/SVaN9CAj2T — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 25, 2026

According to Willis, the registration application was not filled out or signed by her. “It came to my attention that someone registered to vote as me in New York. Interestingly enough, they registered me as a Republican that lived in Trump Tower, of all places,” Willis said. [....] Willis says the application contained multiple false details, including her date of birth, political party affiliation and signature. The application listed her as a Republican, despite Willis saying she has been a lifelong Democrat. She also said the signature on the form was forged.

Willis said it was "quite upsetting."

Now, of course, all of that is wrong. But what it also shows is exactly the point we've been making generally. This is another matter that shows why we need voter ID across the board everywhere. Imagine Willis helping, inadvertently, to make that case.

The New York City Board of Elections told Willis that if anyone had attempted to vote using the registration, they would have been required to provide identification or other proof of residence.

I wouldn't bet on that, and why would you allow registration without any ID? That's crazy, but they did.

The Board said there was no evidence that whoever it was had voted before the Board cancelled the registration.

Willis is now in contact with a prosecutor in New York to see if any charges will be pursued in the matter.

Tha real story here is how easy this was to do in New York... You can't seriously believe this is the only example either. Voter fraud is real. This is why we need the Save America Act — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) October 25, 2026

Democrats discover the importance of identity verification to register to vote and cast a ballot. Exactly why we need the SAVE America Act. — America (@america) October 25, 2026

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