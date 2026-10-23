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Terrorist Attack Near Hebron, Netanyahu Orders Closure of West Bank

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 23, 2026 6:40 AM
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Terrorist Attack Near Hebron, Netanyahu Orders Closure of West Bank
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Israel announced there was a terrorist attack near Hebron on Friday morning.  

Two men launched a shooting attack near Judea Junction in Judea and Samaria.

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They announced that five people had been injured, with some in critical condition. But the Israeli forces eliminated the two terrorists. 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it appeared that, based on what they found in the terrorists' car, they were planning an even larger attack. 

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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: I have just concluded a security assessment with the Minister of Defense, the IDF Chief of Staff, the Director of the ISA, the National Security Advisor, and the Commander of the IDF Central Command. 

It appears that Hamas terrorists were planning a major attack aimed at murdering innocent civilians, as evidenced by the large quantities of weapons and ammunition discovered. Our brave soldiers thwarted this attack with courage and determination. I commend them for their actions and wish our wounded a speedy recovery. 

I have instructed the IDF and security forces to immediately cordon off the city of Hebron and take additional security measures to prevent terrorist attacks originating from Judea and Samaria. 

Our forces are operating with reinforcements to thwart terrorism and are carrying out extensive waves of arrests. 

We will pursue Hamas terrorists and those who sent them, wherever they are and at all times. You have nowhere to hide.

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News Topics BENJAMIN NETANYAHU | ISRAEL | TERRORISM | HAMAS
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