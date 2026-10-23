Terrorist Attack Near Hebron, Netanyahu Orders Closure of West Bank

Israel announced there was a terrorist attack near Hebron on Friday morning.

Two men launched a shooting attack near Judea Junction in Judea and Samaria.

🚨🇮🇱 BREAKING: IDF troops are pursuing a suspected terrorist following reports of a shooting attack near Judea Junction in Judea and Samaria. Numerous IDF soldiers have been dispatched to the area and are establishing roadblocks as the search continues. The circumstances of the reported attack remain under investigation. @IDF — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 23, 2026

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They announced that five people had been injured, with some in critical condition. But the Israeli forces eliminated the two terrorists.

🚨🇮🇱 UPDATE: The number of wounded has risen to FIVE, according to Magen David Adom. Two victims are in critical condition, one in moderate condition, and two sustained mild injuries. — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 23, 2026

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it appeared that, based on what they found in the terrorists' car, they were planning an even larger attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: I have just concluded a security assessment with the Minister of Defense, the IDF Chief of Staff, the Director of the ISA, the National Security Advisor, and the Commander of the IDF Central Command. It appears that Hamas terrorists were planning a major attack aimed at murdering innocent civilians, as evidenced by the large quantities of weapons and ammunition discovered. Our brave soldiers thwarted this attack with courage and determination. I commend them for their actions and wish our wounded a speedy recovery. I have instructed the IDF and security forces to immediately cordon off the city of Hebron and take additional security measures to prevent terrorist attacks originating from Judea and Samaria. Our forces are operating with reinforcements to thwart terrorism and are carrying out extensive waves of arrests. We will pursue Hamas terrorists and those who sent them, wherever they are and at all times. You have nowhere to hide. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 23, 2026

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: I have just concluded a security assessment with the Minister of Defense, the IDF Chief of Staff, the Director of the ISA, the National Security Advisor, and the Commander of the IDF Central Command. It appears that Hamas terrorists were planning a major attack aimed at murdering innocent civilians, as evidenced by the large quantities of weapons and ammunition discovered. Our brave soldiers thwarted this attack with courage and determination. I commend them for their actions and wish our wounded a speedy recovery. I have instructed the IDF and security forces to immediately cordon off the city of Hebron and take additional security measures to prevent terrorist attacks originating from Judea and Samaria. Our forces are operating with reinforcements to thwart terrorism and are carrying out extensive waves of arrests. We will pursue Hamas terrorists and those who sent them, wherever they are and at all times. You have nowhere to hide.

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