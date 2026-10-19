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National Guard Member Shot in DC

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 19, 2026 8:45 AM
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National Guard Member Shot in DC
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

One of the reasons that crime in Washington, D.C., has gone down so much has been the presence of the National Guard. They've been a great deterrent. 

But National Guard members faced some trouble on Sunday night when they intervened to try to break up a fight, according to D.C. Metropolitan Police Department Interim Police Chief Jeffery Carroll. 

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Carroll said that there were about seven or eight National Guard members in a van who exited the vehicle due to the fight. According to Fox, they allegedly found a man with a gun, ordered him to drop it, but he pointed the gun at them, and there was an exchange of fire. 

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One of the National Guard members was shot in the leg. The suspect was hit in the abdomen. 

"So both have gunshot wounds," Carroll said, "the National Guard member and the suspect." 

He explained that they were both expected to live, that the wounds they suffered were "non-life-threatening injuries."

The suspect and the National Guard member were taken to the hospital for treatment, he noted. 

Three National Guard members "discharged firearms" during the incident, Carroll explained.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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News Topics CRIME | WASHINGTON
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