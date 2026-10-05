Yikes: Resurfaced Klobuchar Video With Upside Down American Flag Has People Asking Questions

Weird Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) flamed out big time and decided not to run for reelection in the wake of the fraud scandal in his state.

Then Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) won the primary in August to be the Democrat (DFL) candidate instead. She's running against the Republican Lisa Demuth, who serves in the Minnesota House of Representatives, District 13A.

Advertisement

Now, it's Minnesota, so Democrats tend to be favored, so that would generally give Klobuchar the advantage.

But Demuth is a good candidate, and the fraud in the state while the Democrats were in charge is a big issue. So that gives Demuth more of a chance than normally would be the case. The race appears to be tightening, if the latest poll from Co/efficient is any indication.

co/efficient poll | 9/14-9/15 LV Minnesota Governor 2026 🟦Amy Klobuchar 47% 🟥Lisa Demuth 45% Link to poll: https://t.co/UhCUmueTnq https://t.co/aELrKl31C0 — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) September 15, 2026

Now that's a right-leaning poll, but it still shows that the race is much closer than you would normally think.

It shows Klobuchar may have some issues.

Now, a video that has resurfaced might just make things a little more problematic for her.

Many people were spreading this video on X on Sunday, thinking it was current. But it's actually from 2017. That said, the questions this video raises are still true. It's Klobuchar attending a rally with members of the Somali community to celebrate the election of Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Farmajo) as President of Somalia. She speaks to a crowd of Somalis waving Somali and American flags. What she does with an American flag is what has a lot of people talking.

In this video Amy Klobucher, campaigning for Minnesota governor, speaks Somali, happily accepts an upside-down American flag, and brags about making it easier for Somalis in America to send money (much of it fraudulently acquired) to their home country. pic.twitter.com/BXt4B1fOct — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) October 4, 2026

Klobuchar waves an upside-down American flag and doesn't even seem to realize it, while the Somali man behind her laughs. Is she really that clueless, or is she cool with it? At 33 seconds in, there's another upside-down American flag. And then the other guy who was with her on the stage, who took the flag, was also waving it at the end of the video. Did people just not know — or was it deliberate? That's a very bad look when you're trying to run for governor.

Then, too, what is it she's talking about in this clip?

Klobuchar used some Somali words. Then she spoke about working "so hard to reduce the redundant regulations on remittances to Somalia, lessening the burdens for banks. We have more to do, but we will continue to fight for you."

Advertisement

Oh. That seems relevant, given the current fraud questions.

This is likely to help tighten the race even more.

Klobuchar isn't even supposed to be one of the many "radical" Democrats. She's supposed to be a "mainstream Democrat." It exposed how off they all are, and how vital it is that everyone does all they can to vote against them.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.