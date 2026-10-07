Seattle Mayor Hosts Crazy Book Talk Linking Jews, Christians, Billionaires, and Gaza 'Armageddon'

Before we jump into the latest crazy-train nonsense involving Seattle's whacked-out mayor, Katie Wilson, let's first muse a bit about conspiracy theories.

While conspiracy theories exist on both sides of the political chasm — and everywhere in between — with respective conspiracists often claiming that their respective conspiracy claims are right, or true, a commonality generally exists with the craziest of the crazy.

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Conspiracy Theories Dressed Up As Political Analysis

From the assassination of President John F. Kennedy to the "faked" Moon landing to "chemtrails" to 9/11 being an "inside job" to various election results, and beyond, "conspiracy theories dressed up as political analysis" is a useful phrase because it identifies a method to the madness, rather than merely calling such theories crazy — or worse.

A conspiracy theory generally starts with real people, real events, and real relationships — often with people who already believe the conspiracy they're pushing — connecting their unproven beliefs to explanations that often go far beyond the available evidence. The result can sound analytical — particularly to those who already believe — while relying heavily on speculation, selective evidence, and assumed motives.

In today's episode of Conspiracy Theories Dressed Up As Political Analysis, we stop by (The People's Republic of) Seattle to check in on the far-left metropolis' nutjob mayor, Katie Wilson.

Our tale begins with the whacked-out mayor hosting a recent book talk featuring Canadian activist authors and conspiracy theorists Naomi Klein and Asta Taylor for a discussion about their book, "End Times Fascism: And the Fight for the Living World."

"End Times Fascism: And the Fight for the Living World." What the hell is that?

While the Left has for decades owned the code-words and code-phrases game, with scare-tactic nonsense like "the existential threat to mankind," and other such apocalyptic drivel, "the fight for the living world" made me laugh out loud.

"How awful must that be?" I asked myself as my interest began to pique. Welp, turns out it's just more of the same melodramatic bilge, concocted to scare the bejesus out of low-information Democrat voters, and make radical elitists feel even more superior than they already think they are.

Here's more:

Wilson hosted authors Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor at Town Hall Seattle on Sept. 24, praising their new book and calling the war in Gaza a “genocide.” During the event, which was recorded by the Seattle Channel and uploaded last Thursday, Wilson interviewed Klein and Taylor about their book, [which] the authors describe as an alliance among religious fundamentalists, Silicon Valley technologists and ethno-nationalists who share apocalyptic visions of the future. [...] According to Klein, evangelical Christian support of Israeli “incursions onto Al-Aqsa are lighting a match in an already very volatile region,” for the purpose of triggering “World War III with nukes. So they have the power to create an Armageddon that we are all in.” She said she and Taylor, 46, a Winnipeg-born Canadian American writer and activist, had studied the significance that some Christian Zionists attach to “spotless red heifers” and animal sacrifices in connection with end-times beliefs.

Huh?

UNHINGED: Rather than discussing public safety, Seattle Socialist Mayor Katie Wilson hosted a town hall with Canadian radicals Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor about their book "End Times Fascism and the Fight for the Living World," who claimed that “fascism” is made up of "three different groups or facets” that make up “end times fascism,” a “coalition” that “brought Trump to power” in the “midst of the genocide in Gaza,” to develop land for condos. According to Klein, the “coalition” was made up of “evangelicals” like “Mike Huckabee, who is a Christian Zionist, to be the ambassador to Israel” who “told themselves that Trump was gonna be a peace candidate, but he was enthusiastically, um, talking about Gaza as a blank slate, as this redevelopment project,” then “expanding the war into Iran,” for “apocalyptic kind of excitement” about “Armageddon.” She added that Christian Zionists “really do believe that in, in the kind of um, different Masonic stories… on the book of Revelation, you believe that you're gonna be raptured up to heaven, but the Holy Land is very important in the story.” She then says that to “reconstruct the Third Temple,” “you've got a problem because Al-Aqsa is there, right? And this, and then within the Israeli government, you, there's this, the same focus on Al-Aqsa, which they call Temple Mount.” She then describes “triggering Armageddon” by Jews making “incursions” onto the Temple Mount “which would probably trigger, you know, World War 3 with nukes.” She then rambles about “red heifers and all kinds of animal sacrifices,” as well as Israeli control over the US government, “disease, floods, rivers of blood, like destruction out of that comes the elevator to the sky, the golden cities you saw, that's the template that, that the other people in the coalition are following.” She then claims that destruction after Hurricane Katrina was intentional as part of “shock doctrine” for “the Rapture” After the rant, Wilson can’t even believe it and says, “Wow, that's, yeah, that's wild.” — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) October 6, 2026

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As indicated in the above tweet, in another example of sheer lunacy, the trio also claimed that the destruction from Hurricane Katrina was intentional to bring about the Rapture and that President Donald Trump chose Mike Huckabee as his ambassador to Israel — to bring about the end times.

Again, you can't make it up.

Look, loons are gonna loon, right? But for a mayor of a major U.S. city to eagerly participate in such deliberate foolishness is — make that "used to be" — unacceptable to all but a handful of fringe voters.

It Gets Worse

Part of the presentation included a short video featuring Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Elon Musk, and other political and technology figures, as participants in what the authors described as “end times fascism,” along with white supremacists, while using apocalyptic imagery and clips from movies including "Armageddon," "The Day After Tomorrow," and the zombie apocalypse film "I Am Legend." (I'm proud to say I saw zero of them.)

Crazy enough, yet?

"Your work is so important to the left, and I am proud to share a stage with you tonight as we build power not only to defend against fascism, but to create a better world,” Wilson told the authors.



Calling the war in Gaza “genocide” and spewing further bilge about “that juxtaposition of the genocide in Gaza with that AI-generation paradise where someone’s obviously going to make a lot of money selling condos.

Klein then turned to Christian beliefs about the Rapture and Jerusalem's Temple Mount, Judaism’s holiest site and the location of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. As Klein sees it, those who seek to “reconstruct the Third Temple” have “got a problem because Al-Aqsa is there,” while also claiming that Israeli “incursions onto Al-Aqsa” could “trigger, you know, World War 3 with nukes.”

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Had enough? Me, too.

Whatever one chooses to call such intentional lunacy — an elitist echo chamber, leftist groupthink, or just plain crazy talk with intent — Katie Wilson, these authors, and others of their ilk are intent on scaremongering low-information Democrat voters into believing that the very salvation of mankind, while earthbound, at least, rests on the rabid left.

If that's not a horror movie waiting to be made, what is?

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