Red Baron Worker Fired Up Over Vicious Social Media 'Prank' Gets Ultimate Payback

A Red Baron worker may wind up getting a lot more cheese than he bargained for.

That's because the hard-working man, a father of four identified as Walt, has drawn an extraordinary amount of support for the way he stood up to a couple of clueless Internet pranksters.

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The saga began at a Michigan grocery store, where Walt was simply trying to finish his job stocking frozen pizzas when two social media pranksters decided he would make a convenient target for their next viral video.

One of the young men approached Walt and politely asked him for the time. Walt, apparently unaware he was about to become somebody else's entertainment, pulled out his phone to check.

That's when the prankster held his own phone near Walt's device, played a fake Apple Pay transaction sound, and pretended to steal money from him.

FOUR KIDS AT HOME AND THEY'RE FILMING HIM FOR CLOUT??



Harmless content, or picked the wrong guy?



A Red Baron rep is stocking a grocery store freezer when a couple of young people with a camera start messing with him. He snaps, then tells them he has to be up at 5 in the… pic.twitter.com/MBvu1uHFGQ — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 28, 2026

"I just took $10," the prankster announced. "I just took your money," he continued, laughing.

Walt wasn't amused. "My life is hard enough as it is, okay? I don't need this crap," he told the prankster.

Naturally, the hooligan retreated to a common defense. "Bro, bro, it's just a joke! It's just a prank."

But Walt wasn't having it. "I got kids at home that went to bed without me right now! I was supposed to be off an hour ago! I gotta wake up at 5 in the morning and do 10 more stores!" he exclaimed.

The prankster attempted another apology. "I'm sorry, bro, chill. We're just filming a video, it was just a joke—"

And that's when Walt really let him have it. "No, you don't! You're probably making money off of this! I can't even pay my god***n mortgage! And I got four kids at home! So not funny!"

But after all is said and done, Walt may be stacking more than pizza boxes. He is about to be stacking hundred dollar bills.

According to the New York Post, the pranksters eventually removed the video and deactivated their Instagram account after encountering a furious online backlash.

But the backlash then turned into a rallying cry to help the man who became the butt of a very bad joke.

A man named Luke Oakenshield organized a GoFundMe campaign to support the employee and his family.

"This fundraiser is about standing up for a working person who is busting their butt and should not have to fear losing stability because someone wanted content and clicks," Oakenshield explained.

Oakenshield later announced that Walt had been located and informed about the fundraiser, which was already a six-figure sum that could help him pay off his mortgage.

"Walt Z out of Michigan sends a heartfelt thank you, and is absolutely blown away by how much people have cared over this," the organizer wrote.

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The family has requested privacy, and GoFundMe is reportedly helping arrange the transfer of the donations.

And Schwan's Company, which owns Red Baron, confirmed that the encounter actually occurred in August and that the company had checked on Walt afterward.

"We are pleased to share that he is doing well and remains a valued member of our team," a company spokesperson told the Post.

So Walt still has his job, his family has received a massive amount of support, and thousands of strangers have stepped forward to help ease his financial burdens.

Walt Z's story obviously struck a chord with a lot of Americans who are working around the clock to make ends meet.

As of publication, the fundraiser had raised over $250,000 for Walt. Talk about a lot of dough.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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