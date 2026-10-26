'It Was a Long and Challenging Journey': Trump Family Member Shares Cancer Update

Vanessa Trump is celebrating a major personal victory after revealing she is cancer-free following a months-long battle with breast cancer.

The 48-year-old former daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump shared a rare photograph Sunday featuring her boyfriend, golf legend Tiger Woods, her daughter Kai Trump, and son Donald Trump III, gathered around a ceremonial bell beneath a colorful "Congratulations" banner.

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"I'm finally cancer-free," Vanessa announced in a video shared by her daughter Kai, 19.

The mother and daughter embraced as Vanessa delivered the welcome news. And Woods was right there beside her for the emotional family celebration.

The photograph marked a deeply personal milestone for the mother of five, who revealed Friday that her latest medical scans had come back clear.

Trump received congratulations for her update:

Beautiful news today: Vanessa Trump is cancer-free. May every woman fighting this battle get the same good news. So happy for her and her family. 💗 https://t.co/aDIO2IH69Y — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) October 24, 2026

@nypost Six months from that diagnosis to cancer free. Those kids get their mom around for a long time. Best news I've read all week. — Rick 🇺🇸 (@50hidalgo47) October 23, 2026

Vanessa Trump, Don Jr's ex wife & mother of his five children, is now cancer free. 🖤 - She was diagnosed with breast cancer in April. https://t.co/CyHC7TTfMg — Keeping Up With The Trumps (@KUWTTRUMPS) October 24, 2026

@Daily_MailUS Congratulations Vanessa! Wonderful news during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month! 💕 — Donna Moore (@DonnaMoore5p) October 25, 2026

Vanessa was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma in April and publicly disclosed her diagnosis in May.

In a new interview with Kai and Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier, she described the frightening symptoms that preceded her diagnosis and the treatment that followed.

One of the earliest warning signs was overwhelming exhaustion. Vanessa recalled experiencing "extreme fatigue" for approximately six months, sometimes becoming exhausted just a couple of hours after routine activities such as getting coffee. The symptoms were easy to dismiss, she explained, because fatigue can seem like a normal part of raising children.

She also experienced arm pain before undergoing medical testing that revealed the cancer. Following her diagnosis, Vanessa underwent a lumpectomy to remove the cancerous tissue. Surgeons also removed four lymph nodes, which were found to be clear of cancer.

She subsequently completed three courses of radiation treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Her most recent MRI delivered the result she had been hoping for.

Although Vanessa has completed treatment and says she is cancer-free, she will continue receiving regular medical monitoring, including scans several times annually. She also expects to take medication for the next five to 10 years.

On Sunday, she reflected on the experience in an emotional Instagram post.

"It was a long and challenging journey, and I'm incredibly grateful for the love and support of the people who surrounded me along the way," she wrote.

"By sharing my story, I hope to encourage others to prioritize their health, schedule their screenings, and understand the importance of early detection."

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"It was a blessing in disguise, because I was able to spend extra time with her that I would normally probably spend on the golf course," Kai said.

Vanessa is now using her experience to encourage others to seek appropriate screening and medical care rather than overlooking possible warning signs.

She also encouraged supporters to consider donating to Memorial Sloan Kettering to help patients undergoing cancer treatment.

"If sharing my experience encourages even one person to get checked, it's worth it," she wrote.

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