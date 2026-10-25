'That's Not a Real Question!': Blanche Torches Dana Bash for Insane Remark on Next 'January 6'

Attorney General Todd Blanche unloaded on CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday after the duplicitous anchor suggested President Donald Trump might be preparing to overturn the 2026 midterm elections and trigger another January 6.

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Let’s be clear, she had no reason to make this allegation on air. It just helps Democrats to whip them up into fever-dream scenarios, and thus, that is why she said it.

The exchange unfolded on CNN's State of the Union, where Bash questioned Blanche about the Justice Department's lawsuit challenging how Alaska is handling its upcoming U.S. Senate election.

But things got heated when Bash attempted to turn a dispute over the names of two candidates into a hypothetical constitutional crisis.

Dana Bash asked Attorney General Todd Blanche if DOJ's Alaska lawsuit is groundwork for President Trump to "overturn the election," with a January 6th callback for good measure.



Blanche: "You got to stop it with that. You are not being a real person."



"We're not laying any… pic.twitter.com/TRYGOK05Lr — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 25, 2026

"Let's just talk turkey," Bash began.

"One of the big questions is whether or not the president is laying the groundwork for a scenario where ... President Trump tries to overturn the election. And the result of that could be, God forbid, what we saw after January 6."

Blanche wasn't having it.

"Oh, stop it!" he fired back. "You've gotta stop it with that! You are not being a real person! Come on man, that is crazy!"

Bash insisted her question wasn't crazy. Blanche tried to explain to the intellectually dishonest hack why he rejected its premise.

"Because the Department of Justice is concerned that there is an absolute fraud happening in Alaska, and [Trump] wants to do something about it, you're saying, 'Mr. Attorney General, because a President of the United States wants to stop a fraud and confusion in Alaska is he going to do something crazy?'"

"That is not a real question!"

So what exactly is happening in Alaska?

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit Thursday concerning a peculiar situation in the state's Senate race.

Republican incumbent Sen. Dan S. Sullivan is seeking reelection against Democrat Mary Peltola.

But there's another candidate on the ballot: Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., a retired teacher who previously ran in the Republican primary before continuing as an unaffiliated candidate.

The Trump administration argues that the similarity between the candidates' names could confuse voters and potentially cost the incumbent senator his seat.

The lawsuit asks a federal court to prevent certification of a result affected by that alleged confusion until the matter can be investigated.

The dispute is complicated by Alaska's ranked-choice voting system, which allows voters to rank multiple candidates.

The state's election officials initially sought to exclude Daniel J. Sullivan from the ballot, but Alaska courts subsequently ruled that he could remain.

President Trump acknowledged Friday that he personally directed the Justice Department to pursue the lawsuit.

"I'm the one that said do it," Trump told reporters.

But Blanche insisted Sunday that the legal action was designed to address potential ballot irregularities, not lay the groundwork for overturning an election.

"We're not laying any groundwork for the president to do that!" Blanche told Bash. "So your premise, your question, is not true!"

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As Bash continued pressing the January 6 comparison, Blanche emphasized that any finding of unlawful voter confusion would have to be addressed through the courts.

"If the law is broken, and that's for Alaska and the Alaskan court system to determine if the law is broken, then any state should not certify," he said.

The attorney general also objected to the direction of the interview.

"Instead of focusing on how we can address that and how we can remedy that, you're talking about January 6, okay? And that's so embarrassing to this network that that's what you're talking about."

Bash maintained that her question was fair given the events following the 2020 election. But Blanche returned to the subject of Alaska.

"Don't 'Oh, come on' me," he told the CNN anchor.

"This isn't a conversation about polls. It's not a conversation about January 6. This is a conversation about what's happening in Alaska right now."

CNN is a ridiculous network. It’s time to clean house at this pathetic “news channel.”

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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