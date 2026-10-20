The Essex Files: Biology, Not Identity, Defines Fair Play in Women's Sports

Former NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom plans to attend Game 3 of the WNBA Finals in Atlanta this Wednesday. He says he will sit as a fan and continue drawing attention to a basic truth that should never have become controversial. Women's sports exist for women. Biological males do not belong in them.

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Freedom made the point in characteristically blunt fashion. He pointed to comments from Golden State Valkyries forward Gabby Williams, who said she had no problem with transgender athletes competing on or against her team. Those remarks, Freedom said, inspired him to declare himself a woman and enter the WNBA draft.

The league has already made clear that he and fellow former NBA player Royce White are not eligible. That decision aligns with common sense. It also highlights how thin the league's own language remains. The collective bargaining agreement limits the WNBA to women, yet it offers no clear definition tied to sex at birth. Ambiguity of that sort invites endless argument where none should exist.

I’m excited to announce that I’ll be in Atlanta on October 21st for Game 3 of the @WNBA Finals! As you all know, this all started with an interview featuring Gabby Williams of the Golden State @valkyries, when she said, “I have no problem with trans athletes playing on my team or against my team.” Her words gave me so much hope and motivation to come out as a woman and officially declare for the #WNBA Draft. I can’t wait to watch my favorite player, the woman who inspired me to become who I am today! Second, my favorite diva has unfortunately blocked me on social media. But that won’t stop me from showing my appreciation for the one and only @Reese10Angel! I can’t wait to take some notes on how to finish a layup after grabbing a rebound. I’m excited to support all the hardworking women in the WNBA and scout the competition before I dominate the league next year, unless they change the rules! And remember, the last time I attended a WNBA game, it became the most-watched game in league history! Your Welcome. Lastly, everyone keeps asking me the same question: “What T-shirt are you going to wear this time?” Well, let me tell you something… This one is going to BLOW YOUR MINDS! ARE YOU READY?! — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) October 17, 2026

The physical differences between male and female bodies are not matters of opinion. Males who go through puberty develop greater muscle mass, bone density, lung capacity, and skeletal structure. Those advantages do not vanish with hormone therapy or a change in self-description.

They show up in every measurable category of athletic performance. Allowing males into female categories displaces women from roster spots, scholarships, medals, and records. It turns a protected category into an open one. That outcome is neither fair nor progressive. It is simply a failure to protect the very athletes the league claims to serve.

Nitwits and pinheads run the @WNBA. Imagine, women fighting to keep men on women's teams. They betray the courageous women who fought for almost a hundred years to get the vote, which enabled the passage of Title IX and the WNBA. Enes Kanter Freedom says he will attend WNBA Finals Game 3 in Atlanta https://t.co/me4EqbN0Mr — Patricia G. Barnes (@PatriciaGBarnes) October 19, 2026

Tennis great Martina Navratilova has said the same thing for years. She is no conservative. She is a longtime advocate for gay rights and a vocal liberal on most political questions. Yet on this issue she has been consistent and clear. Male bodies retain decisive advantages in nearly every sport.

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She has called the practice unfair and has urged governing bodies to keep women's categories female. When a figure of her stature and political leanings reaches the same conclusion, the debate stops looking like a left versus right fight. It looks like a confrontation with biology.

Ms. Enes Kanter Freedom is a generation talent, ladies and gentlemen! — Nesscalade (@nesscalade) October 18, 2026

Freedom's earlier appearance at a Chicago Sky game ended with his ejection after a confrontation with guard Natasha Cloud. He wore a shirt that defined "woman" as an adult human female. The reaction was predictable.

Some players and fans treated a dictionary definition as provocation. That response reveals how far the conversation has drifted from reality. Stating that women are female is not an attack. It is the foundation of the category itself.

The WNBA has never had a transgender woman on its roster. That fact should remain the rule. Clear sex-based eligibility protects the integrity of the competition and the opportunities of the women who train for it. Leagues that refuse to draw the line create confusion, resentment, and lost trust among fans who simply want to watch the best female athletes compete against one another.

Freedom's presence at the Finals will no doubt generate more noise. The substance of his point does not depend on the volume. Women's sports were created to give female athletes a fair field. Keeping that field female is not radical. It is the minimum requirement for the enterprise to make sense. Biology does not negotiate. Policy should not pretend otherwise.

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