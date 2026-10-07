The Essex Files: Cedar Park Coffee Promo Treats Oct. 7 As Marketing Day

A local coffee shop in Cedar Park, Texas, near Austin, offered free lattes on October 7 to customers who showed up wearing a keffiyeh and could answer a simple question about the date. The shop, Coffeyeh, presented this as community engagement rooted in Palestinian identity. Its owners later issued a statement insisting they do not celebrate violence and value all innocent lives and that "There is no promotion running at Coffeyeh today." That clarification arrived after the promotion drew public notice.

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October 7 marks the day in 2023 when Hamas and allied groups attacked southern Israel. They killed approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 251 hostages into Gaza. It remains the deadliest single day for Jews since the Holocaust.

This is absolutely sickening. Coffeyeh, a coffee shop in Cedar Park, Texas, just outside Austin, is giving free lattes on October 7th to anyone who comes in wearing a keffiyeh and can tell them "what day it is." October 7th is the day Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups stormed southern Israel, killed ~1,200 people, and dragged 251 hostages into Gaza. It was the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust. Turning the anniversary of a massacre into a coffee promo is sick. The Islamification of Texas continues. — Jaimee Michell (@JaimeeUSA) October 6, 2026

Families still mourn even with the return of the last of the dead hostages' bodies eight months ago. Survivors and relatives continue to live with the aftermath of mass murder, rape, and abduction documented in extensive reporting and official accounts.

Turning that anniversary into a free drink offer for those displaying a specific cultural symbol and confirming the date does more than signal solidarity. It reframes a day of documented slaughter as an occasion for light promotional activity. The keffiyeh has long served as a traditional garment and later as a political emblem.

🤯 Austin coffee lovers beware - COFFEYEH owners Ziad Bader and Kareem Soufan celebrate the anniversary of 10/7 as a joyous occasion by gifting free lattes to anyone wearing a kaffiyeh on that day. What is WRONG with these people?! https://t.co/NMHjClAnuf — SDS (@stopdontshoporg) October 6, 2026

Pairing it with a quiz about “what day it is” on the exact anniversary invites participants to treat the date as shared knowledge worth celebrating with coffee rather than solemn remembrance of the dead. Especially doing it in a pro-Israel state like Texas.

Small businesses have every right to express political views and run creative promotions. Customers have the same right to decide where they spend money. The issue here is not the existence of a Palestinian-owned cafe in a Texas suburb.

@stopdontshoporg If they got a Small Business Loan from SBA, they've probably violated the loan terms by doing this. — Charlie (@charliebayer8) October 6, 2026

It is the choice to use the anniversary of a massacre as the hook. Most communities treat dates of mass violence with restraint. Pearl Harbor, 9/11, and other attacks are not converted into themed freebies. Doing so for October 7 risks normalizing the event as just another marker on the calendar instead of a deliberate campaign of killing.

The shop’s statement tries to separate the promotion from any endorsement of violence. Yet the timing and the conditions of the offer make that separation difficult. Free coffee conditioned on wearing the symbol and acknowledging the date inevitably highlights the anniversary in a morbid festive commercial setting.

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Good grief — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) October 6, 2026

That approach downplays the human cost by folding it into routine business outreach.

Texans value free speech and free enterprise. They also notice when a local business chooses to mark a day of civilian slaughter with a marketing gimmick. Residents can support cultural expression without accepting the reduction of a massacre anniversary to a latte giveaway. The market will sort out the response. In the meantime, the promotion itself stands as a clear decision about how seriously the date is taken.

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