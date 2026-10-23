Curse of the Mummy: Woke Scottish Museum Puts Ancient Egyptians Under Wraps

In January of 2023, I wrote about a story where I thought, “This might be the most absurd thing I will ever cover."

Here’s the short version:

The Brits are no strangers to woke insanity themselves, as the British Museum has now decided to no longer refer to wrapped-up long-dead ancient Egyptians as “mummies” because it might offend them—even though they’re no longer alive to be offended.

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See: More Language Insanity As Museums Ban the Word 'Mummy' to Protect the Feelings of Dead Ancient Egyptians.

But I was wrong; things, especially when leftists get their hands on them, can always get more ludicrous, and indeed they did at Glasgow's Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Scotland. My DNA markers show that I’m heavily Scottish, but I can’t lie, I almost feel a little embarrassed about it after noodling on this one.

You see, not only must we not refer to “mummies” as well… mummies, because their (long dead) sensibilities might be hurt, but now we should not display them at all because... they didn’t give their consent. And people wonder why many conservatives say Europe is racing toward the dustbin of history.

🚨NEWS: THIS MIGHT BE THE WOKEST THING I’VE EVER HEARD



Glasgow Life has REMOVED the Egyptian Mummies on display at Kelvingrove Art Gallery because the deceased mummies DID NOT CONSENT to be on display



I wish I was joking

Absolutely true pic.twitter.com/yAiKWCIAMt — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) October 22, 2026

Here’s the skinny on the idiocy:

Indeed, visitors to Glasgow's Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum will notice new signs at certain exhibits declaring that curators "removed human remains from this display as a mark of respect," the Telegraph reported. The so-called canceled artifacts included a mummified male head, a mummified foot, a mummified right hand recovered from the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt and the remains of a priest called Nekt. Glasgow Life, a publicly funded non-profit that oversees the Scottish city's cultural institutions, claimed that the unorthodox move "reflects contemporary museum practice," the Daily Mail reported.

Dinosaur advocates have yet to weigh in, but many natural museums around the world may have to permanently shut their doors because the ancient reptiles did not agree to have their bones displayed. Also, there are many venerated paintings around the globe in great museums like Paris’ Louvre and New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art which depict individuals — some famous historical figures, some not — that we do not have signed consent forms for.

That is clearly an affront to their privacy and their legacy, even though they are not currently breathing, and the exhibits must be shut down. (Yes, I am being sarcastic.)

The leader of the Scottish Conservative Party (the Tories), Russell Findlay, had thoughts:

Egyptian mummies removed from display because they didn't 'consent'👇



🤯 Welcome to idiotically woke SNP-run Glasgow.https://t.co/LU7tRvPAoP — Russell Findlay (@RussellFindlay1) October 22, 2026

When he refers to the “SNP,” he is calling out the leftist Scottish National Party. British historian Tom Rowsell, meanwhile, had this to say:

We need to have a national conversation about deranged, woke, mask wearing neurotics dominating museum curation. They cannot be trusted with such valuable artefacts.

The movie Jaws 2 had a great tagline: “Just When You Thought It Was Safe To Go Back In The Water…”

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In this case, we can say, “Just When You Thought the Woke Left Couldn’t Get Any Dumber…”

As Elon Musk once pointed out, the “woke mind virus” is real, and it's tenacious — but it has no brain. When your liberal friends, if you still have any left at this point, ask you why you find the far left deplorable, this is a great example of their mindless insanity to point to.

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