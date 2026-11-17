West Virginia State Auditor Mark Hunt was elected to watch for government fraud. Now federal prosecutors accuse him of helping a friend take nine properties from their rightful owners. And that is only part of the trouble facing the Republican official.

Advertisement

A federal grand jury indicted Hunt on Monday, November 16, on nine property theft counts and separate bank fraud charges. Four other people, including his office employees, were also indicted. Hunt and his staff are accused of issuing disputed tax deeds and charging the state for work done at his private law firm.

Charleston lawyer Robert Johns had known Hunt for years. A company tied to Johns wanted nine properties in Kanawha and Boone counties with unpaid taxes, but it missed the deadlines to pay and file the paperwork. Employees in the auditor's office checked the transactions and determined the deeds couldn't legally be issued.

Prosecutors say Hunt signed them anyway. Eight went out on March 28, 2025, with the ninth following on June 6. The government alleges those signatures cost nine owners their properties. That June, Johns was also given a full-time job as special counsel in Hunt's office.

U.S. Attorney Moore Capito addressed the allegations when announcing the charges:

“The rules governing public office are not optional. They do not change based on who you know, who your friends are, or what position you hold. The integrity of public institutions depends on public officials faithfully carrying out their responsibilities. As alleged, the state auditor violated that trust.”

Then there were the Fridays when Marie Ann Hoffmann, a full-time employee of the state auditor’s office, would work at Hunt’s law firm while still drawing a state paycheck. Prosecutors allege Hunt knew she was being paid by the state for those hours, but his deputy chief of staff, David Cole, approved the time sheets anyway. This went on until at least September of 2026.

State Republican Chairman Josh Holstein called for Hunt to quit. Treasurer Larry Pack agreed. House Speaker Roger Hanshaw warned that the House would move against Hunt in January if he stayed put. Democrats have called for his resignation too.

Holstein had a message for his fellow Republican:

“The State Auditor's job is to protect the people's money and the people's property. These charges say Mark Hunt used the power of that office to take property from West Virginia families. That is a betrayal of the public trust, and our Party will not defend nor tolerate it. Mark Hunt should resign today and let the justice system play out without a cloud hanging over the Auditor’s office.”

Advertisement

Hunt maintains his innocence and says he will keep focusing on doing his job while he fights the charges in court.

Hunt has every right to fight the charges against him, but he still has a lot to explain. His own employees supposedly warned him against issuing those deeds to a friend, and prosecutors claim taxpayers paid for work done in his private law firm. These allegations are serious for any public official, especially when the official's job is to catch the people doing the fraud in the first place.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.