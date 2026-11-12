Colorado Democrat Places Ad for Internship, and the 'Requirements' Are Highly Questionable

America is the place where anyone, no matter who you are, if you are willing to work hard, can do or be anything you want. We have spent 250 years making sure that everyone has an equal chance at success. But not everyone is on board with the concept of "the best man for the job."

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Looks like Colorado progressive Iman Jodeh (SD-29) has now embarrassed herself at the national level. Will she pull her discriminatory internship ad? Or just tough it out under Dem/DSA cover? — Larimer County Republican Party (@LarimerGOP) November 12, 2026

Democrat Colorado state Senator Iman Jodeh (D-CO) became the first Muslim state elected official in Colorado when she was elected in 2021. On Monday, Jodeh announced a paid internship program at the State Capitol. But the qualifications are raising some eyebrows.

There were the usual requirements, such as being an undergraduate student with at least a 3.5 GPA and having a flexible enough schedule to work a part-time job while in school. Qualified candidates would also receive a $1,000 stipend. Okay, normal enough, but then, there was this: qualified candidates must “Identify as a Muslim and/or as Middle Eastern, North African, or South Asian.” Wait, what?

The digital flyer for the program was issued under the Middle Eastern, North African, South Asian (MENASA) & Muslim Joint Legislative Caucus. But there are some obvious legal questions involving state and federal anti-discrimination laws governing public offices and paid positions. The first one centered around Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits hiring or firing based on nationality and religion.

To avoid being entangled in state and federal laws, similar lawmakers or groups often use phrases like "interest in" or "commitment to." Like the 2023 case of a San Francisco law firm that was sued for racial discrimination for offering a fellowship program to law students from "underrepresented groups." The firm's website listed qualifications of race and sexual orientation. It was forced to open the program up to all students and change wording on the website.

In the MENASA and the Muslim Joint Legislative Caucus' case, religious and ethnic specificity were listed as the top qualifications.

Colorado State Senator Iman Jodeh, who’s celebrated as the first muslim elected to the Colorado legislature, is advertising an internship program at the Colorado Capitol Qualifications are you have to be muslim or north african. This is illegal. Cc @CivilRights https://t.co/GQTGxSk1Iq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 11, 2026

Okay, a couple of things. What if someone is hired and meets all the requirements but one: they are not a Muslim? Is life made so uncomfortable for them that they quit? State Sen. Jodeh was born and raised here. She is an American; therefore, she should be well-versed in anti-discrimination laws. And this is not her first go-around with discriminatory, identity-based requirements for internships.

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In 2023, she advertised what was billed as the "second annual Arab or Muslim Legislative Internship" for the 2024 legislative session. You would think by now she would surmise this sort of activity is illegal.

WTF?! Muslim State Rep says only Muslims, Middle Easterners & Africans can be her interns! The Caliphate States of Islamerica is happening.. Colorado Dem State Senator Iman Jodeh https://t.co/09t1hpHOFr — Debbie Schlussel חי-ה דבורה שליסל (@DebbieSchlussel) November 12, 2026

But once again, we find ourselves wondering: why are these people always Democrats? Funny how the people who claim to be the most tolerant are anything but.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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