Poll: What US Students Say on Socialism Unsurprising, but 9/11 Views Should Scare Your Pants Off

What Americans are learning from the results of the recent midterm election is becoming more eye-opening by the day. Republicans just lost several voting blocs they did very well with in 2024, especially young people. But a new poll reveals what more young Americans believe about the country, and it could not be more sobering and dangerous.

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🚨 Unbelievable: A stunning poll shows over 1 in 5 college students now believe America deserved 9/11. Far-left radicals like Hasan Piker have spent years bringing pro-terrorism views into the mainstream. https://t.co/JKYw1Rkjbd — POLARIS National Security (@PolarisNatSec) November 11, 2026

A new poll by the Buckley Institute surveyed 803 undergraduate college students. While sadly, many of these results might not be surprising, you might want to sit down for this. Of those surveyed, more than one in five said the U.S. deserved the 9/11 terrorist attacks, nearly half said they would rather live under socialism, and that "Palestine" would be a better ally than Israel. The numbers broke down like this: 22 percent said that America deserved 9/11; thankfully, there were still 72 percent who disagreed with that statement, and six percent said they were "unsure." We may not yet be at the point where you had to be alive to experience 9/11 to realize the evil of it.

With incidents of antisemitism rising in the U.S., it is no surprise that 38 percent of those surveyed said that "Palestine" would be a better U.S. ally; 25 percent said Israel. It's a nine-point shift since 2025. Those polled were asked the question: “If you had to choose, which economic system would you prefer to live under?” The answer: 42 percent said they would prefer to live in a socialist nation, 28 percent said they would prefer a capitalist nation, and 30 percent had no opinion. It gets better. When asked if they agreed with the statement, “While socialist countries like Cuba and the Soviet Union have not been perfect, they offer a better economic model than capitalist countries like the United States," 47 percent said yes, 33 percent disagreed, and 19.5 percent were unsure. Those in favor of socialism are at a five-year high.

Four in 10 college students say offensive speech should be subject to criminal prosecution, the highest share in the three years the question has been asked, according to a survey. https://t.co/vceOOx5xNL — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) October 20, 2026

For anyone who doesn't believe that public education is really just left-wing indoctrination, the grim statistics roll merrily along. Of those surveyed, 50 percent said America is forever linked to white supremacy, and that minorities cannot expect equality, while 39 percent said America has progressed in areas of equality. But the most chilling finding by far was that 40 percent of those surveyed said that "offensive speech" should be criminally prosecuted. One positive note: 52 percent disagreed and actually know what freedom of speech means.

Young America's Foundation (YAF) is launching a multi-year campaign to combat the attractiveness of socialism and censorship among young people. But between left-wing college campuses and influencers like Hasan Piker, it may be an uphill battle for the hearts, minds, and souls of America's young people- the very people to whom the country will be handed off. The phrase "you can't expect people to defend a country they hate" is becoming a real problem, and that is clearly what the education system is doing, many argue, by design: teaching young people to hate America.

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This is the state of the fight we are in with the Left for our young people. We had better be prepared to yank them back.

Buckley Institute poll reveals 22% of American undergraduates believe the U.S. deserved the 9/11 attacks, amidst a growing preference for socialism This is feels like China's doing. Total lack of common sense Link: https://t.co/mZDU0m2onQ https://t.co/uU2dMzdQVQ — 🇺🇸 ʟᴇғᴛ ᴄᴏᴀˢᴛ ᴠᴀɢʀᴀɴᴛ 🇺🇸 (@Baklava_USA) November 11, 2026

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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