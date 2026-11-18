On the same day that President Donald Trump meets in China with that country's President Xi Jinping, along with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, at the APEC Summit, the National Security Division of the Justice Department back home announces charges against a man it claims illegally acted as a Russian foreign agent, aided by foreign handlers, in the U.S. homeland as part of the Russia-Ukraine war.

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The DOJ announced the charges against Russian national Igor D’iu in a press release on Wednesday:

Russian National Indicted for Acting as a Foreign Agent of Russia to Target Silicon Valley Technology and Defense Company “The Americans who build our defense technology help keep this country safe by arming our warfighters with the tools and weapons they need to prevail against our adversaries and enemies,” said Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security M. Scott Proctor. “As alleged, D’iu entered our country illegally at the direction of foreign handlers to surveil, follow, and gather information about some of those who work in this vital industry. Such conduct, if proven, is a flagrant violation of U.S. sovereignty and an unacceptable attempt at intimidation. We will use every tool at our disposal to find, prosecute, and punish such conduct, wherever and whenever it happens.”

Russian National Indicted for Acting as a Foreign Agent of Russia to Target Silicon Valley Technology and Defense Company “The Americans who build our defense technology help keep this country safe by arming our warfighters with the tools and weapons they need to prevail against our adversaries and enemies,” said Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security M. Scott Proctor. “As alleged, D’iu entered our country illegally at the direction of foreign handlers to surveil, follow, and gather information about some of those who work in this vital industry. Such conduct, if proven, is a flagrant violation of U.S. sovereignty and an unacceptable attempt at intimidation. We will use every tool at our disposal to find, prosecute, and punish such conduct, wherever and whenever it happens.” Read more: https://t.co/sXvHlxVXKM — National Security Division, U.S. Dept of Justice (@DOJNatSec) November 18, 2026

Here are the charges listed in the indictment:

A federal grand jury has indicted Igor D’iu, a Russian national, on charges of conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government, acting as an agent of a foreign government without notice to the Attorney General, interstate stalking, and fraud in connection with identification documents, all in connection with an alleged scheme to conduct surveillance and gather information about employees of a Silicon Valley technology and defense company.

According to the DOJ, he stalked and surveilled workers at the California firm, including snapping photos of their work computer screens at a nearby coffee shop, and using illegal identification to pass himself off as someone else.

Also alleged is that D'iu was ordered to do even more surveillance of the tech company at Russia's behest:

His co-conspirators also allegedly instructed him to position his laptop at designated locations near the company so they could remotely access it and attempt to collect information from company employees in the vicinity.

The reason? DOJ says the man was told by his handlers that "[the] state-sponsored operation to target and harass employees of an American technology and defense company" was “because of that company’s assistance to Ukraine in its war with Russia."

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How did D'iu get into the U.S. to begin with? The DOJ document says he was helped to illegally cross the border from Mexico:

The affidavit and indictment allege that D’iu traveled from Istanbul, Turkey, to Mexico City, Mexico, in June 2026, where his co-conspirators connected him with an individual who helped him cross the United States and Mexico border. After D’iu entered the United States, co-conspirators allegedly instructed D’iu to purchase laptops, cell phones, wireless networking equipment, and remote access software, all of which he did, to facilitate his assignments.

U.S. Attorney Craig H. Missakian for the Northern District of California said in a statement:

“The allegations in this case describe a state-sponsored operation to target and harass employees of an American technology and defense company because of that company’s assistance to Ukraine in its war with Russia "We will not tolerate any efforts — by foreign governments or otherwise — to turn Silicon Valley into a base for foreign intelligence operations. And my office, working in concert with our law enforcement partners, will aggressively pursue and prosecute those who seek to carry out such illegal operations on American soil.”

The alleged Russian intelligence asset made his first appearance in federal court on Nov. 2. He'll remain in federal custody until his next appearance, set to happen in late November.

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This is a developing story. RedState will provide more updates as warranted.

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