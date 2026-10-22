'Brave' Bob Brooks Bravely Runs Away From PA House Debate

I am a big fan of the British comedy group Monty Python. Their second-best movie (after "Monty Python’s Life of Brian") is "Monty Python and the Holy Grail." This is a comedy about the legendary King Arthur of Britain and his knights of the Round Table, who are searching for the Holy Grail. In this movie, one of the knights is known as “Brave” Sir Robin.

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“Brave” Sir Robin is ironically nicknamed, as he is actually quite a cowardly knight. Sir Robin has a minstrel accompanying him who composes a song for him, which eventually exposes his (lack of) bravery. Here is the final part of that song:

Brave Sir Robin, Ran Away! Bravely Ran Away, Away! When danger reared its ugly head, he bravely turned his tail and fled! Yes, brave Sir Robin turned about, And gallantly, he chickened out! Bravely taking to his feet, He beat a very brave retreat! Bravest of the Braaave, Sir Robin!

Brave Sir Robin Song – Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

I immediately thought of that song when Bob Brooks, the Bernie Bro Democrat candidate in PA-7, bailed on the only scheduled debate between him and Republican Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (PA-7).

It seems that just like the fictional “Brave” Sir Robin, “Brave” Bob Brooks “bravely” ran away.

Now, I totally understand why “Brave” Bob ran away. You would have, too, if you had been as totally exposed as he has been over the past few months. Here is what we now know about “Brave” Bob:

He was sued by his former mother-in-law for hiding assets and defrauding her of more than $162,000.

After being criticized for this lawsuit when he ran for Congress, Brooks swept it under the rug with a secret five-figure settlement.

He was caught defrauding taxpayers, by claiming on an application for a taxpayer-funded loan for his lawn care business that he had no financial judgments against him and had not defaulted on any loans. This was despite him having two judgments for unpaid credit cards and another one pending for bilking his former in-laws.

When he operated this lawn care business, it was shown that he didn’t bother to have any workers' compensation insurance for four years, which is a violation of Pennsylvania law.

He was shown to have multiple other financial issues, including foreclosures, liens, and debt collections.

He has admitted he will raise taxes to implement his government-controlled healthcare plan. His health care plan is Medicare for All, i.e., socialized medicine, which bars private health insurance plans from offering any of the services offered by a new one-size-fits-all federal government program.

He has promised to increase federal spending by trillions of dollars per year, which will require more tax increases.

He has promised to spend his valuable time in Congress trying to impeach the president.

He was unmasked as being a lobbyist who owns hundreds of thousands of dollars in stock and could be worth anywhere from $148,000 to as much as $3.89 million.

He wants Congress to eliminate the cap on income subject to the Social Security payroll tax.

He has accepted funds from extreme, far-left sources, including many radical Muslim donors and the Soros family.

Besides all this, U.S. News & World Report has reported on “Brave” Bob’s poor temperament and other issues. The magazine has noted that Brooks called volunteer firefighters “scabs” and “sh!+bags” on social media, that he was allegedly a steward at a social club that had an unofficial whites-only policy, and that his Facebook posts featured far-right imagery.

When faced with all these concerns, and knowing that he is a poor debater who has to be coached on how to appear relatable, and that he “occasionally” misspeaks, “Brave” Bob Brooks did the only reasonable thing he could do under the circumstances.

He “bravely” ran away.

PS: Those who are musically inclined are welcome to compose their own appropriate lyrics.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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